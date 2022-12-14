ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WTRF

Dog nearly dies from apparent amphetamine overdose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A dog was seen, lying unresponsive and immobile for hours, in a yard in Glencoe. The man who saw it called several agencies including Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Hoof and Paw Humane Officer Julie Larish responded to the call. The male mixed breed...
GLENCOE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center earns third consecutive national rating for heart surgery expertise

PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has received a third consecutive three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures. Camden Clark Medical Center is the only area hospital to receive the prestigious three-star rating...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

PAWS of Muskingum County Host Kitten and Cat Adoption Event

ZANESVILLE, oh – PAWS of Muskingum County is hosting a cat and kitten Adoption Event December 17th and 18th. At the local PetSmart in Zanesville, the PAWS of Muskingum County had around 30 cats to give up for adoption. The adoption event will be going on December 17th until 8pm, and December 18th from 10am to 6pm. These furry friends want to find a good, permanent, and loving home for their Christmas wishes.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Snow Emergencies Announced

Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio

MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
MIDDLEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Last Minute Holiday Shopping at the Farmers Market at Weasel Boy

ZANESVILLE, oh – A farmers market was held at Weasel Boy in Zanesville on December 17th, bringing in last minute Christmas shoppers. The farmers market had about 15 different vendors set up. It was a great place for last minute Christmas shopping with a wide variety of handmade items, baked goods, crafts, soaps, and more. Not only could you get your last minute gifts, but also your last minute holiday snacks.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event

Zanesville, OH-Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from Avondale Youth Center in their annual holiday event. The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Thursday, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Family pets die in house fire in Washington County

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County

Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be. The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities continue search for missing Vienna woman

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department is investigating the report of a missing Vienna woman. According to Chief Matthew Board, Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by family members on Dec. 12 who said they hadn’t had contact with her since Dec. 3. “The last physical...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Wreaths Across America Honor Fallen Veterans

ZANESVILLE, oh – On December 17th at Zanesville’s Greenwood Cemetery, along with 3,679 different locations, a service was held to honor our veterans. Every year in December, Wreaths Across America hosts a service in honor of our Veterans. This is the 12th year the service was held in Muskingum County.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Lee Hillis Talley

Lee Hillis Talley, 80, of Zanesville passed at 4:03 A.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House after a brief illness. He was born on Tuesday, October 13, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Eugene Talley and Dorothy Ziemmer Talley. Lee was a member and...
ZANESVILLE, OH

