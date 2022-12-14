Read full article on original website
WTRF
Dog nearly dies from apparent amphetamine overdose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A dog was seen, lying unresponsive and immobile for hours, in a yard in Glencoe. The man who saw it called several agencies including Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Hoof and Paw Humane Officer Julie Larish responded to the call. The male mixed breed...
Ohio measles outbreak should be warning for parents, schools and vaccine skeptics, doctors say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The number of children who have fallen ill with measles in and around Columbus has grown slowly but steadily since the first four cases were reported by the Columbus health department at the beginning of November. While there are still no reported cases in the Cleveland area,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center earns third consecutive national rating for heart surgery expertise
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has received a third consecutive three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures. Camden Clark Medical Center is the only area hospital to receive the prestigious three-star rating...
WHIZ
PAWS of Muskingum County Host Kitten and Cat Adoption Event
ZANESVILLE, oh – PAWS of Muskingum County is hosting a cat and kitten Adoption Event December 17th and 18th. At the local PetSmart in Zanesville, the PAWS of Muskingum County had around 30 cats to give up for adoption. The adoption event will be going on December 17th until 8pm, and December 18th from 10am to 6pm. These furry friends want to find a good, permanent, and loving home for their Christmas wishes.
WHIZ
Snow Emergencies Announced
Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
WTRF
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland-area rape survivor can recoup $20 million in damages as opposed to the $250,000 she’s entitled to under Ohio law, the state’s highest court ruled Friday. In a 4-3 decision, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda...
NBC4 Columbus
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
WHIZ
Last Minute Holiday Shopping at the Farmers Market at Weasel Boy
ZANESVILLE, oh – A farmers market was held at Weasel Boy in Zanesville on December 17th, bringing in last minute Christmas shoppers. The farmers market had about 15 different vendors set up. It was a great place for last minute Christmas shopping with a wide variety of handmade items, baked goods, crafts, soaps, and more. Not only could you get your last minute gifts, but also your last minute holiday snacks.
WHIZ
Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
WHIZ
Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event
Zanesville, OH-Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from Avondale Youth Center in their annual holiday event. The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Thursday, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.
WTAP
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
WHIZ
Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be. The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.
WTAP
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities continue search for missing Vienna woman
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department is investigating the report of a missing Vienna woman. According to Chief Matthew Board, Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by family members on Dec. 12 who said they hadn’t had contact with her since Dec. 3. “The last physical...
WTRF
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
WHIZ
Wreaths Across America Honor Fallen Veterans
ZANESVILLE, oh – On December 17th at Zanesville’s Greenwood Cemetery, along with 3,679 different locations, a service was held to honor our veterans. Every year in December, Wreaths Across America hosts a service in honor of our Veterans. This is the 12th year the service was held in Muskingum County.
WTOV 9
Billboards posted; reward offered for information on 2021 double murder in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Strussion family is now offering a $20,000 reward in the September 2021 homicide case of Angela and Tom Strussion in Belmont County. "The homicide investigation of Angela and Tom Strussion has been a priority in our office since it happened -- still is,” said Chief Deputy James G. Zusack of Belmont County Sheriff's Office.
WHIZ
Lee Hillis Talley
Lee Hillis Talley, 80, of Zanesville passed at 4:03 A.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House after a brief illness. He was born on Tuesday, October 13, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Eugene Talley and Dorothy Ziemmer Talley. Lee was a member and...
