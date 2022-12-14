ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Light the Boulevard holiday contest brings cheer to Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio — Kenmore Boulevard is ablaze with holiday cheer again this year. Light the Boulevard, Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance’s annual initiative, is a window-decorating contest that enables business owners to show off their storefronts with festive displays, while bolstering end-of-year business. Holiday revelers can vote online for their...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH
wtuz.com

Daily Closures Coming for Two Local Roads

Mary Alice Reporting – Starting December 19th, two county roads will be closed off to allow crews to conduct different projects. The Tuscarawas County Engineer reports that tree trimming will continue along Lindentree Road (CR 110),, from Fairview Rd to Mineral City, between the hours of 8am and 3pm. During those times, only emergency vehicles, buses, and mail carriers will be permitted through. This work is expected to last to December 23rd.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mohican State Park, OH

Mohican State Park is in the village of Loudonville, Ohio. You can find it in Ashland County, between Cleveland and Columbus, which is around 70 miles from either city and is easily reachable from Interstate 71. The place is a state park and a state forest located within the Mohican-Memorial...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
ideastream.org

Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline

Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
AKRON, OH

