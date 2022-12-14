ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Mississippi Aquarium receives 50 cold-stunned turtles

By Biancca Ball
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, December 13, the Mississippi Aquarium received 50 cold-stunned endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles from New England Aquarium.

The turtles flew into the Gulfport Airport Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of Turtles Fly Too, which is a non-profit organization that flies injured turtles to rehabilitation locations.

The veterinary staff at Mississippi Aquarium will treat the turtles at the offsite research center. Once the turtles have been rehabilitated and cleared of all medical issues, they will be released into the Gulf of Mexico.

“Since Mississippi Aquarium opened in August 2020, we have had the privilege of working with New England Aquarium to rehabilitate and release almost 70 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles,” said Mississippi Aquarium President and CEO Kurt Allen. “We look forward to assisting New England Aquarium again this season by providing exceptional veterinary care that furthers this critical conservation effort for these highly endangered turtles.”

