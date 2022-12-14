ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Man shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City, Police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning. Officials say two men were involved in an altercation near South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street when one man was shot. Reports say the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

“Mom” gives young Tinker airmen a home away from home

Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City is home to hundreds of young airmen, many of whom, for the first time in their lives, are away from their families. To thank our nation's warriors for their service, one woman is going above and beyond with a program where local families foster airmen, giving them a second family, when home is too far to travel.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News On 6

12 Sentimental Rifles Stolen From Mustang Veterans; Police Investigating

A dozen rare guns were taken from a storage facility in Mustang. The guns are extra sentimental because they're used to give veterans their final goodbyes. The veteran community in Mustang is shaken following a burglary. Don Kuntze is the adjutant for the American Legion Post 353. He said he...
MUSTANG, OK
News On 6

Norman Woman Shows Appreciation For Post Office Workers

United States Postal workers are hard at work this week. Saturday is the last day to send things like greeting cards and first-class packages to make sure folks get their gifts before Christmas. “The mail never stops. The mail runs 24/7,” Sean Walton with U.S. Postal Service said. Postal...
News On 6

Silver Alert Issued For 80-Year-Old Woman By OCPD

A Silver Alert has been issued for Sunnye Wingo, 80, by the Oklahoma City Police Department on Saturday. Police say Wingo went to visit her husband at SW Medical Center at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday but hasn't been seen since. OCPD says Wingo is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds and has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD continuing search for vehicle that hit, killed 43-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) is continuing their search for a vehicle that hit and killed a 43-year-old woman in early November. Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, a person later identified as Tammy Marie Wolfchief, was struck by a car while crossing the street near NW 1st Ter. and Penn.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Death Of 9-Year-Old Boy

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting in October. Police said they arrested 22-year-old Sean Beals on a warrant for first-degree murder. He was taken into custody on Thursday. Beals is accused of killing 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Charter School Students Programming Christmas Light Event

Students at John Rex Charter School in Oklahoma City are inviting residents to join in on their holiday fun. The school's Light Up The Holiday Show begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, and middle school-aged children programed and designed the 16,000 lights using what they have learned in school. The lights...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy