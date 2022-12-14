Read full article on original website
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
Hundreds of soldiers welcomed to Oklahoma City with festive cheer
Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Sill are making their way through Oklahoma City this weekend, en route to their families for the holidays. The YMCA likes to make their take-off from Will Rogers World Airport as comfortable as possible by welcoming them with some festive cheer.
Dunkin’ Donuts Offering Free Coffee For A Year To 100 Random Customers At Norman Location
Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free coffee for a year to 100 randomly selected guests at a Norman location. This is all to celebrate the opening of the new “Next Generation restaurant” near East Robinson Street and North Porter Avenue. They will randomly select guests at the...
Man shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City, Police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning. Officials say two men were involved in an altercation near South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street when one man was shot. Reports say the...
“Mom” gives young Tinker airmen a home away from home
Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City is home to hundreds of young airmen, many of whom, for the first time in their lives, are away from their families. To thank our nation's warriors for their service, one woman is going above and beyond with a program where local families foster airmen, giving them a second family, when home is too far to travel.
12 Sentimental Rifles Stolen From Mustang Veterans; Police Investigating
A dozen rare guns were taken from a storage facility in Mustang. The guns are extra sentimental because they're used to give veterans their final goodbyes. The veteran community in Mustang is shaken following a burglary. Don Kuntze is the adjutant for the American Legion Post 353. He said he...
Oklahoma City Police arrest man accused of assaulting person with a machete
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a person with a machete.
Family Seeks Answers One Month After Loved One Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Downtown OKC
A metro family continues to seek answers in a deadly hit-and-run that killed Tammy Wolf Chief, 51, near downtown Oklahoma City last month. Police released video on Friday of the suspect's car in hopes of generating new leads. Wolfchief’s family does not want the case to go cold. The...
Man seen with rifle prompts OK County Courthouse lockdown
A man wearing camo and carrying a rifle on his back was seen in the area of the Oklahoma County Courthouse Friday. The post Man seen with rifle prompts OK County Courthouse lockdown appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Norman Woman Shows Appreciation For Post Office Workers
United States Postal workers are hard at work this week. Saturday is the last day to send things like greeting cards and first-class packages to make sure folks get their gifts before Christmas. “The mail never stops. The mail runs 24/7,” Sean Walton with U.S. Postal Service said. Postal...
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Silver Alert Issued For 80-Year-Old Woman By OCPD
A Silver Alert has been issued for Sunnye Wingo, 80, by the Oklahoma City Police Department on Saturday. Police say Wingo went to visit her husband at SW Medical Center at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday but hasn't been seen since. OCPD says Wingo is 5-foot-9, 150 pounds and has...
Man miraculously revived after fentanyl overdose
An officer with the Okarche Police Department revived a man who they believe was lifeless for about six minutes, after overdosing on fentanyl.
‘All clear’ given after suspicious person reported in downtown OKC
Residents and employees in downtown Oklahoma City probably noticed a strong police presence on Friday afternoon.
OKCPD continuing search for vehicle that hit, killed 43-year-old woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) is continuing their search for a vehicle that hit and killed a 43-year-old woman in early November. Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, a person later identified as Tammy Marie Wolfchief, was struck by a car while crossing the street near NW 1st Ter. and Penn.
OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Death Of 9-Year-Old Boy
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting in October. Police said they arrested 22-year-old Sean Beals on a warrant for first-degree murder. He was taken into custody on Thursday. Beals is accused of killing 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr....
Tiny house project for homeless veterans in Oklahoma City is halted
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A housing project that would have helped get homeless veterans off the streets has been halted. The nonprofit behind the tiny house project is looking for new options. "What we're doing is we're pressing pause right now in order to better engage with the community,...
OKC makeup artist allegedly cancels on 2 brides before their wedding days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist. “You don’t expect a professional to back out the day before the wedding,” said Mimosa Houser, who got married in September....
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
OKC Charter School Students Programming Christmas Light Event
Students at John Rex Charter School in Oklahoma City are inviting residents to join in on their holiday fun. The school's Light Up The Holiday Show begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, and middle school-aged children programed and designed the 16,000 lights using what they have learned in school. The lights...
