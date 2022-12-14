Read full article on original website
Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special
DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
Timed entry to return at Rocky Mountain National Park
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park's (RMNP) timed entry system will be back for a fourth year. The park announced Friday it will implement another pilot permit reservation system beginning on May 26, 2023, with some modifications. The system is similar to the one used this year,...
Blizzard conditions close eastern Colorado schools
BENNETT, Colo. — More than a dozen school districts in eastern Colorado are closed Tuesday due to blizzard conditions. Bennett School Dist. 29-J, Byers School Dist. 32-J, Limon Public Schools, Deer Trail School Dist. 26J, Pawnee School District RE-12, Yuma School District 1, Morgan Community College and Strasburg School District 31-J are among those closed Tuesday.
