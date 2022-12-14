ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Afternoon Briefing: No charges against students involved in apparent ‘wrestling incident’

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
The setting sun appears over West Monroe Street on the first evening of autumn Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. The term "Chicagohenge" is used to describe the setting sun between buildings during the vernal and autumnal equinox. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good afternoon, Chicago.

An Indiana man who admitted to straw-purchasing the handgun later used to kill Officer Ella French and critically wound her partner during a traffic stop last year was sentenced to 30 months in prison today. The sentence, below the 5-year maximum Jamel Danzy could have received, was handed down in a courtroom full of Chicago police officers after Elizabeth French, the mother of Ella French, addressed the court.

And parents of a special needs student seen pushed to the ground in a video posted on social media have declined a formal police investigation , Elmhurst police announced. The Dec. 8 incident in a York Community High School restroom involved five students, including a boy with special needs.

Here's what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

CTA Red Line southern extension plan gets boost as City Council approves TIF district to help fund it

A special taxing district to help fund the long-sought CTA Red Line southern extension got the nod from the Chicago City Council today. Read more here.

Billionaire Ken Griffin sues IRS over leaked tax records

The lawsuit alleges the agency violated his right to privacy after investigative journalism outlet ProPublica reported in April on the tax records of the Republican megadonor and former Chicagoan. Read more here.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will there be any changes on offense after the bye? Will Braxton Jones be the starting left tackle in 2023?

Fans have questions for Brad Biggs’ weekly mailbag, and he has answers. Read more here.

Jean Banchet Awards skipping 2023 awards for Chicago chefs, transforming into nonprofit

Michael Muser, best known as co-owner of Ever, hopes to transform the event into one that can better benefit the Chicago hospitality industry. Read more here.

‘Ellen Show’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead at 40

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the multitalented entertainer’s death but didn’t disclose how he died. Read more here.

