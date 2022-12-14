Afternoon Briefing: No charges against students involved in apparent ‘wrestling incident’

The setting sun appears over West Monroe Street on the first evening of autumn Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. The term "Chicagohenge" is used to describe the setting sun between buildings during the vernal and autumnal equinox. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

An Indiana man who admitted to straw-purchasing the handgun later used to kill Officer Ella French and critically wound her partner during a traffic stop last year was sentenced to 30 months in prison today. The sentence, below the 5-year maximum Jamel Danzy could have received, was handed down in a courtroom full of Chicago police officers after Elizabeth French, the mother of Ella French, addressed the court.

And parents of a special needs student seen pushed to the ground in a video posted on social media have declined a formal police investigation , Elmhurst police announced. The Dec. 8 incident in a York Community High School restroom involved five students, including a boy with special needs.

A special taxing district to help fund the long-sought CTA Red Line southern extension got the nod from the Chicago City Council today. Read more here.

The lawsuit alleges the agency violated his right to privacy after investigative journalism outlet ProPublica reported in April on the tax records of the Republican megadonor and former Chicagoan. Read more here.

Fans have questions for Brad Biggs’ weekly mailbag, and he has answers. Read more here.

Michael Muser, best known as co-owner of Ever, hopes to transform the event into one that can better benefit the Chicago hospitality industry. Read more here.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the multitalented entertainer’s death but didn’t disclose how he died. Read more here.

