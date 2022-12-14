Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will be active vs. Arizona
Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports. After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent after Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
CBS Sports
Browns' John Johnson: Sheds injury designation
Johnson (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Johnson started his week limited before downgrading to a DNP on Wednesday. However, it appears the day off did Johnson well, and he should be good to go Saturday against the Ravens.
CBS Sports
Roughing the passer rule change: NFL to consider making controversial penalty reviewable
The 2022 NFL season has been marred by several controversial roughing the passer penalties and the league office has definitely taken notice. Although there's no easy way to fix the problem, the NFL is going to discuss the possibility this offseason of making roughing the passer a reviewable penalty. NFL...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Season-best yardage total in loss
Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the...
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin's record streak of 15 straight seasons without a losing mark is at stake vs. Panthers
There's history on the line when the 5-8 Steelers travel to visit the 5-8 Panthers on Sunday. A loss would clinch the Steelers' first losing season under Mike Tomlin, who took over in 2007. Tomlin's streak is one of the most celebrated runs in the NFL. His 15 straight seasons...
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Suffers knee injury Saturday
Campbell suffered a knee injury during Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Campbell recorded three total tackles (one solo) before suffering the knee injury in the second half. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the veteran defensive lineman will presumably undergo testing, and more information should be available in the coming days.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Godwin Igwebuike: Bumped up from practice squad
The Seahawks elevated Igwebuike to the active roster ahead of Thursday Night Football against San Francisco. Igwebuike spent the season on and off Seattle's practice squad before being elevated for the first time ahead of Sunday's loss to Carolina. The 28-year-old then wound up only playing 14 special-team's snaps in the contest, as Travis Homer and Tony Jones filled in on offense with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) both out due to ankle injuries. With Walker set to return Thursday against the 49ers, Igwebuike doesn't figure to see any additional opportunities on offense Week 15.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday
Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
CBS Sports
Jeff Saturday says 'plenty of blame to go around' after Colts' record-breaking collapse against Vikings
Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday made headlines earlier this year when he became the first head coach hired without any coaching experience in the NFL, CFL or college football since Norm Van Brocklin was hired by the Minnesota Vikings in 1961. On Saturday, coach Saturday made headlines for being on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Cardinals expected to move on from GM Steve Keim; Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris strong internal candidates
The Arizona Cardinals are preparing to have a new general manager starting with next season. After announcing earlier this week that sitting GM Steve Keim is taking a medical leave of absence from the team, the prevailing thought around the league is that he'll be replaced permanently in that role starting in 2023.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not off injured reserve yet
The Eagles didn't activate Goedert (shoulder) ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After missing the requisite four games on injured reserve, Goedert was designated for return Wednesday, which allowed him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder Week 10 against the Commanders. It appears Philadelphia will take a cautious approach with its No. 1 tight end, though, and keep him out for one more contest, with an eye toward returning next Saturday, Dec. 24 in Dallas. In the meantime, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to man the position for the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons walks back Jalen Hurts hype comments: 'I'm probably most hated man in Philadelphia'
The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling right now. Following their 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants last Sunday, they became the first NFL team this year to clinch a playoff spot with a 12-1 record, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts became the MVP front-runner, per Caesars Sportsbook. To say Hurts...
CBS Sports
Three NFL upsets that will happen in Week 15, plus Zach Wilson will start for Jets and 49ers look dangerous
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It took 15 weeks, but it finally happened: Someone has clinched a division title! I was starting to think that none of the divisions were going to get clinched and that the NFL was going to have to pick names out of a hat to see who makes the playoffs, but thankfully, it doesn't look like that will have to happen.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Role slipping
Edwards rushed the ball seven times for 55 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns. Edwards had a fine performance with the opportunity he was given, as he managed lengthy runs of 25 and 10 yards to pace his day. However, he continued to slip further behind J.K. Dobbins in terms of workload, as he had only seven carries as opposed to 13 for Dobbins. That doesn't seem likely to change moving forward barring another injury to Dobbins, leaving Edwards in a backup role.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Jaguars odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model
The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville has won three of its last five games and has been assisted by Tennessee's three-game losing streak, jumping back into contention in the AFC South. Dallas, meanwhile, is riding a four-game winning streak, but the Cowboys are still two games back of Philadelphia atop the NFC East standings.
Comments / 0