ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury

Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
CBS Sports

49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury

Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Season-best yardage total in loss

Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the...
CBS Sports

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday

Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice

Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports

Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets

Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense, which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win

Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jeff Saturday says 'plenty of blame to go around' after Colts' record-breaking collapse against Vikings

Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday made headlines earlier this year when he became the first head coach hired without any coaching experience in the NFL, CFL or college football since Norm Van Brocklin was hired by the Minnesota Vikings in 1961. On Saturday, coach Saturday made headlines for being on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday

Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will be active vs. Arizona

Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports. After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent after Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury

Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Role slipping

Edwards rushed the ball seven times for 55 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns. Edwards had a fine performance with the opportunity he was given, as he managed lengthy runs of 25 and 10 yards to pace his day. However, he continued to slip further behind J.K. Dobbins in terms of workload, as he had only seven carries as opposed to 13 for Dobbins. That doesn't seem likely to change moving forward barring another injury to Dobbins, leaving Edwards in a backup role.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win

Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday

Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion. Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the star center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play

Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return

Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy