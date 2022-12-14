Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bow to the snowplow in ColoradoDavid HeitzColorado State
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facilityNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Season-best yardage total in loss
Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the...
CBS Sports
Five-star QB Dylan Raiola, top overall recruit in Class of 2024, decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State is no stranger to hauling in blue-chip recruits from around the country. Losing them is another story. However, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, decommitted from Ohio State Saturday. Raiola had been committed to the Buckeyes since May but has had a change of heart.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense, which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Jeff Saturday says 'plenty of blame to go around' after Colts' record-breaking collapse against Vikings
Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday made headlines earlier this year when he became the first head coach hired without any coaching experience in the NFL, CFL or college football since Norm Van Brocklin was hired by the Minnesota Vikings in 1961. On Saturday, coach Saturday made headlines for being on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin's record streak of 15 straight seasons without a losing mark is at stake vs. Panthers
There's history on the line when the 5-8 Steelers travel to visit the 5-8 Panthers on Sunday. A loss would clinch the Steelers' first losing season under Mike Tomlin, who took over in 2007. Tomlin's streak is one of the most celebrated runs in the NFL. His 15 straight seasons...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will be active vs. Arizona
Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports. After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent after Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Role slipping
Edwards rushed the ball seven times for 55 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns. Edwards had a fine performance with the opportunity he was given, as he managed lengthy runs of 25 and 10 yards to pace his day. However, he continued to slip further behind J.K. Dobbins in terms of workload, as he had only seven carries as opposed to 13 for Dobbins. That doesn't seem likely to change moving forward barring another injury to Dobbins, leaving Edwards in a backup role.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday
Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion. Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the star center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons walks back Jalen Hurts hype comments: 'I'm probably most hated man in Philadelphia'
The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling right now. Following their 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants last Sunday, they became the first NFL team this year to clinch a playoff spot with a 12-1 record, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts became the MVP front-runner, per Caesars Sportsbook. To say Hurts...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
