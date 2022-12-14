Opening statements begin in trial for 2019 Fort Myers Beach murder case

Wednesday, the jury was selected, opening statements were given and witnesses took the stand for the trial of the man accused in a January 2019 stabbing death of the Fort Myers Beach library director.

Adam Soules is accused of fatally stabbing Leroy Hommerding and is charged with first-degree murder. The library director was opening the doors for a book sale that day. In a Lee County Sheriff's Office police report, Soules admitted to killing Hommerding.

After two days of jury selection, 12 were selected on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after, Judge Margaret Steinbeck said she didn't want to waste a single minute, so they began opening statements and witness testimony.

In opening statements, the state told the jury this isn't insanity, but murder... because Soules thought about the killing. Michael Mummert, the defense attorney, told the jury Soules was mentally ill and had no resources for his mental health.

Several witnesses were called by state prosecutors, many telling the court they saw Hommerding allegedly stabbed by Soules. Two told the courtroom they thought Soules knew Hommerding and had been in a fight. However, they did not find out until later Hommerding died from his injuries.

This trial is expected to last until Friday. It started on Tuesday, where the court spent one day selecting jurors, though that went into Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Margaret Steinbeck, Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller, Defense Attorney Michael Mummert, and the suspect, Adam Soules, all agreed on the panel of jurors — 12 jurors and two alternates were selected.

Wednesday morning, around 70 potential jurors gathered at the Lee County Court House. Court opened with each person telling the court about themselves.

After a brief recess, Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller was the first to ask the potential jurors follow-up questions. Some included thoughts on mental health and if they have been a victim of a crime.

After Miller asked each person her follow-up questions, Judge Margaret Steinbeck defined what exactly is considered "insanity" under Florida law.

This topic sparked a discussion in the courtroom. A few of the potential jurors asked many follow-up questions. One potential juror asked how a person can be "temporarily insane".

Usually, the burden of proof falls on the state to prove someone guilty of first-degree murder. However, if the defense decides to insert insanity, the defense will have the burden of proof as well.

Soules was in court during the selection and is facing the jury pool. According to Fox 4's reporter in the courtroom, Soules will make eye contact, but has not shown any facial expressions.

