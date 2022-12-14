Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Sunday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 22.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
