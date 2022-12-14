ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Rita Wilson Found Her Voice (Literally) Through Songwriting

By Hilton Dresden
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiKQ0_0jie9MIK00

Rita Wilson is the ultimate multi-hyphenate: actress, producer, singer-songwriter, spouse of Tom Hanks . For the film A Man Called Otto , adapted from the Swedish novel and movie A Man Called Ove, she gets to flex several of her sharply-honed talents — namely, writing and performing an original song for Otto’s soundtrack, as well as serving as one of the film’s producers.

Wilson became familiar with the source material after catching an FYC screener of Hannes Holm’s 2015 Swedish film, which earned two Oscar nominations in 2016 for best foreign film and best makeup and hairstyling. She was struck by the story’s heart, its message and the prospect of casting her husband in the eponymous role. She began producing movies with 2012’s Oscar-nominated romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding , and has since worked to get a number of majorly successful titles made, including My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and both Mamma Mia films.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Her work as a singer-songwriter dates back over a decade, with the release of her first album AM/FM. Since then, she’s put out four more studio albums, and written and performed original music for a number of film and TV projects. The celebrated Hollywood veteran spoke with THR about discovering her passion for songwriting, bringing A Man Called Otto to life, penning her new track “Til You’re Home” and if she would ever reprise her role on Girls.

How did you become involved in the making of this film at first?

I started thinking of all the conversations that Tom and I have had about comedies, and why it’s so hard to find good comedies about something more than just a good joke or set piece. We always thought, “Oh, they just don’t make them like that anymore.” And as I was watching [the Swedish version], excitement and anxiety was building in me, because I thought, “This could be the one. This is an amazing movie. This is funny, it’s got heart, it’s got everything.” So I look over at Tom, and I say, “We’ve got to get the rights to this. And you’ve got to play this part.” He did not say no, which was a good sign.

This film is an interesting choice for a comedy, because it is so sad, and there’s such serious subject matter within it — suicide, and death, and aging. What are those early production conversations like about handling this stuff sensitively?

To me, it was always a story of hope. That’s what I was connecting to, that there was a reason for this person to live, and there’s a reason for any human being to live, because there’s value in any human life. So many people feel unseen, or ignored, or not represented, or a number of things. Even in my own life, I have felt that way. And so to me, it was really a story about making a difference in someone’s life, that this person who everybody had sort of dismissed, was afraid of, didn’t want to encounter, was actually a person who was lonely, [who] wanted to connect and was grieving. That is what people go through all the time.

Where in the filmmaking process do you figure out that you were going to be writing the song “Til You’re Home?”

Marc Forster, our director, was aware of my music. He just said to me, “I think you should write a song for this movie.” In that moment, the songwriter in me was thrilled, and then the producer in me was saying, “This could be a disaster.” I paused and I said, “OK, Marc, first of all, I’m very honored that you’ve asked me to do this. But you have to promise me if you don’t like it, that there will be no hard feelings.” I want to make sure I’m giving the director his vision. My co-writer David Hodges and I got together, because we had to write it before we started production so that Marc could use a track for playback. I remember when my dad died that a friend of mine, the director Mike Nichols, actually said, “You know, Rita, the conversation continues.” I didn’t know, really, what he meant at that time. But as I got further away from my dad’s passing, I realized that I was having conversations with him. Then my mom died, and the same thing happened. I had two close friends pass away. And I was having this conversation. So, David and I talked about that idea that we could write about “I want to tell somebody about my day today,” or “I’m having this conversation in my head and I can’t wait to tell them when they get home this evening,” and that was a really good jumping off point. There’s a line in the script where Otto says, “Before Sonya, my life was just a lack of light. She was the color.” And that became the line [in the song]: “There’s no color in this world without you.”

Do you think that the songwriting process for this is pretty comparable to your typical process with all the other music you’ve written? Or was this an exceptionally challenging piece?

David and I had written before for a little indie called Boy Genius . When you’re writing for movies, you’re actually, in a way, creating your own story and your own character for the film, because if someone is telling their story, we have to translate it for an audience. So it’s almost like you’re writing for another character. And in this case, we wanted it to be two points of view — Sonya to Otto, and Otto speaking to Sonya. At the end of the movie, Marc wanted me to sing because he felt that it should be the voice of a woman. As if we’re finally hearing [Sonya] in this song. I really loved that idea. And my little addition to that, in terms of production, was I wanted to figure out a way that Otto could bring Marisol and Kami and the kids to meet Sonya. And so I thought, “Oh, what if I get Sebastián Yatra to sing this?

What made you think of him instantly as your first choice?

I loved his voice — I first heard him in Encanto . And I thought [his] was the most beautiful, emotionally-connected voice. What he’s able to bring to material is his soul. And of course [I] saw him perform at the Oscars, and he’s just full of love. He’s full of light.

Are there other musical projects that you might be working on, whether that be for another film, or a new album?

Currently, I have an album that came out at the end of September called Rita Wilson Now and Forever: Duets , and it’s cover songs from the 70s with a very fantastic, illustrious group of duet partners: Smokey Robinson, Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne, Leslie Odom, Jr … I love the ’70s. I have a whole other album in the can, that is done. I wrote a song with Laura Karpman called “Because Love,” that was in a movie directed by Eleanor Coppola called Love Is Love Is Love . I have to tell you that songwriting has brought me to a place where I feel I’ve been able to use my voice, metaphorically and literally, in a more truthful way. It has really informed the decisions that I make, about the kinds of movies I want to make. It’s enabled me to really explore in a very unique way what my voice is.

One more question — I’m a huge fan of your work on Girls . Would you ever reprise your role in that if there were some sort of reboot or sequel?

It’s so funny that you say that, because I just commented on Lena’s Instagram the other day. I’m like, “Please make a feature film of this. I think we can now jump ahead and see what happened to all of these characters. Don’t you think the moms need to be in there? I believe so!” I think it’s ripe, like Sex and the City was. I think there will come a time where we need to revisit Girls. It was such a treat playing Allison Williams’ mom. As an actor I have really made my own little statement: “I’m done playing the warm, kind, nurturing mom, sister, wife, friend, daughter. If I’m gonna play a mom, she’s gotta be a little bit off.” I’m so thankful to Lena for seeing that. She created this completely narcissistic, self-centered mother, which I just love. So I’m really thankful to her, and Allison was a joy to work with.

Maybe Marnie and her mom are a songwriting duo in the film.

Oh, please. Don’t you remember the episode where [Marnie’s] partner doesn’t show? [And I say], “No, we’ll go on as the Michaels sisters. We’ll go on together.” How cringy can it be? So fabulous. I love Lena for writing that.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Winslet Responds to Fat-Shaming Comments About Why Jack Couldn’t Get on the Door in ‘Titanic’

One of the classic scenes in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic has led to decades of debate.  Ahead of the film’s 25th anniversary, Kate Winslet recently reflected on the moment where her character, Rose DeWitt Bukater, is afloat on a door as Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jack Dawson, sinks to his death, and also addressed the response she got from viewers regarding the memorable scene.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Avatar 2' Tops Friday With $53M for $130M-$150M U.S. OpeningEvents of the Week: 'Babylon,' 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and MoreNext Big Thing: Jack Champion, Who Spent His Entire Teens Filming 'Avatar: The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Sets WWII Movie ‘Six Triple Eight’ at Netflix

Tyler Perry has set his next feature film for Netflix about the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female battalion in the World War II effort. Perry penned the project, titled Six Triple Eight, which is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Black Death Dramedy 'The Decameron' Sets CastMeet the 2023 European Shooting StarsPamela Anderson Reacts to 'Pam & Tommy' in Upcoming Netflix Doc The synopsis of the project reads: “These 855 women joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing, but were...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Admits He “Got Lost” While Filming ‘Emancipation’ in Emotional ‘Red Table Talk’ Sit-Down

At the end of a trying year, Will Smith is weighing in on the challenging process of making his new film Emancipation. Smith joined his children Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith as part of a takeover for Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk on Wednesday to discuss the “grueling and transformative” shoot for director Antoine Fuqua’s slavery-focused drama. Emancipation, which is now streaming on Apple TV+, marks Smith’s first release since he slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on March 27. More from The Hollywood ReporterJordan E. Cooper on Saving Broadway's 'Ain't No Mo,'' His "Love...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mamma Mia!’ Sequel Director Ol Parker Teases Future for Film Franchise

It sounds like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker might be ready to take a chance on pursuing another film in the musical franchise. Parker, who helmed Universal Pictures’ 2018 follow-up to director Phyllida Lloyd’s 2008 hit Mamma Mia!, told Screen Rant in an interview published online Saturday that producer Judy Craymer has always intended to make a film trilogy. Craymer has credits on both films and also the ABBA-centric jukebox musical of the same name, which was the basis for the first movie and has had runs on the West End and Broadway.More from The Hollywood...
Deadline

Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78

Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
The Hollywood Reporter

How Grave Line Tours is Revisiting Hollywood’s Macabre Past — in a Stretch Limo

An old Cadillac hearse parked on Sunset is a portal into the town’s dark past, and Dec. 12 marked the revival of Grave Line Tours, a ghost and celebrity-murder tour company. The “Divas, Drag Queens and Decay” experience begins at the Chancellor Apartments, where the Black Dahlia once lived; passes by the former Richfield Gas Station at 4777 Hollywood Blvd., where gigolo and pimp to the stars Scotty Bowers plied his trade; moves on to El Coyote, where Sharon Tate had her last meal; stops at a storefront on Beverly Boulevard that was once a bathhouse frequented by Rock Hudson;...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production of Sondheim’s ‘Square One’

Neither Nathan Lane nor Bernadette Peters is attached to star in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s last written musical Square One, a rep for the Angels in America and Producers star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A Twitter account using the musical’s title announced on Thursday morning that the upcoming staged production was set to star Lane opposite fellow stage icon, Peters. Reps for both actors told THR that the news was “not true,” leading to speculation that the announced production was fake. Sondheim’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' Composer Helen...
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Breaks Silence Following End of Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, spoke out publicly for the first time in more than a decade this weekend — over a year after the singer’s conservatorship ended.  In an interview with Sunday’s Daily Mail, he openly addressed the court order and defended his role during his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. He also said he doesn’t know if she would be alive without it. More from The Hollywood ReporterDolly Parton, Britney Spears Scripts Among 2022 Black ListBritney Spears Dismisses the Idea of a Biopic About Her Life: "Dude I'm Not Dead"Britney Spears' Lawyer Says Jamie Spears Shared Private Medical Information “Not everybody’s going to agree...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Reveals Her Cancer Is in Remission: “Feeling So Blessed”

Jane Fonda took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal her cancer is in remission.  “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news,” the actress wrote. More from The Hollywood ReporterJane Fonda Selling Thornton Dial Collected Artworks at Christie's (Exclusive)Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's '80 for Brady' to Open Palm Springs International Film FestivalJane Fonda Returns to Washington for First...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sharon Osbourne Is Back Home Following Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne has returned home after being hospitalized on Friday due to a medical emergency. Jack, her son, shared the news that she is now out of the hospital on his Instagram story Saturday, in a message that expressed appreciation for others’ sentiments of “love and support” for his mom. More from The Hollywood ReporterMckenna Grace Reveals She Underwent Spinal Surgery: "Life Imitates Art"Terry Bradshaw on Why He Waited to Share His Cancer Diagnoses Publicly: "I Didn't Want Pity"'Chronicles of Narnia' Star Georgie Henley Reveals Arm Was Nearly Amputated Due to Rare Bacterial Infection “She has been given the all clear...
SANTA PAULA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance Institute to Honor Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino With International Icon Award

Luca Guadagnino is heading to Utah. The Bones and All filmmaker has been confirmed to receive an International Icon Award from the Sundance Institute during the film festival’s Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance presented by IMDbPro on Jan. 19 in Park City. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fire of Love' Captures a Love Triangle Like No Other2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: Full List of NomineesGolden Globes: Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award (Exclusive) The event will bring Guadagnino back to Sundance where his history dates back to 2010 when he made his festival debut with I Am Love starring Tilda...
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

Doc Directors Dig Into Big Issues That Go Way Beyond the Music

Louis Armstrong, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Selena Gomez, Sinead O’Connor and Tanya Tucker are the subjects of six separate 2022 music documentaries. But if you ask the directors behind each project whether or not they made a music doc, the answer is resounding no. Instead, the music created by each legendary artist is used to draw viewers into a deeper story that goes beyond song. Sacha Jenkins’ “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” is a prime example. While Jenkins delves into the life and art of the legendary jazz performer, the director also explores America and race by examining the misconception that the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award (Exclusive)

Eddie Murphy is going to the Golden Globes. The legendary comedian, 61, has been confirmed to receive one of the night’s highest honors, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, given as a way to honor “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” per the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The selection is made by the HFPA’s board of directors. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Klondike' Director Maryna Er Gorbach on Ukrainian Oscar Submission: "Like a Mirage of a Film"'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film NominationsAdam Sandler to Receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Murphy, a six-time Golden Globe nominee,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Trevor Noah to Return as Host

Trevor Noah has already set his return to television. He may have departed his gig as host of The Daily Show, but he’s scheduled to emcee the Grammys for a third time in February. The news comes as Noah and his team of representatives have been busy plotting his post-Daily Show chapter, which began with his Dec. 8 sign-off after seven years at Comedy Central.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin Fest Unveils First 2023 Panorama and Generation TitlesPrince Harry Says in Netflix Doc Series Prince William "Screamed" at Him for Leaving Royal Family, Accuses Brother's Team of Planting News StoriesHenry Cavill on Not Returning as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Melissa McCarthy to Star in Richard Curtis-Written Christmas Movie for Peacock

Melissa McCarthy is set to star in an untitled New York Christmas comedy movie from Universal Pictures and Working Title for Peacock. Richard Curtis will write the screenplay and Sam Boyd will direct the film. The fairy-tale comedy will follow a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Poehler, Maya Rudolph on Teaming Up For Season 2 of 'Baking It': "It's A Dream Job"'M3GAN' Premiere Featured Eight Look-Alike Dolls Dancing to Taylor Swift Song in Now-Viral MomentGeorge and Mayan Lopez Set to Announce Golden Globe Nominations McCarthy...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle’s Nonstop Explosion of Jazz-Age Excess

When the dizzying trailer for Babylon dropped, its coke-fueled bacchanal of sex, partying, moviemaking and sleaze sold it as The Day of the Locust meets The Wolf of Wall Street. Marketing can be deceptive, but in this case, turns out that’s an accurate taste of what the whopping three hours and change of Damien Chazelle’s poison-pen letter to 1920s and ‘30s Hollywood delivers, with the freewheeling storytelling of Boogie Nights and a sticky dollop of Lynchian creepiness. No doubt plenty of cool kids will eagerly sign up to be pummeled by the film’s crazed excesses, though just as many will...
The Hollywood Reporter

Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Revealed

The long-awaited live-action Barbie movie now has a trailer. Here’s the first footage of Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) taking on the role of Mattel’s iconic fashion doll.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Babylon' Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle's Nonstop Explosion of Jazz-Age ExcessHenry Cavill's Next Play: 'Warhammer 40,000' Series for Amazon'Avatar: The Way of Water' Sets Sail at Overseas Box Office With $16M Opening Day The brief teaser that dropped Friday shows Robbie as both the first Barbie, winking at a group of girls, and as a glossier newer version of the toy. The preview...
The Hollywood Reporter

Matt Kindt Goes Horror With Feline-Centric Comic ‘Hairball’ (Exclusive)

Comics author Matt Kindt grew up with cats, having the critters through his school and university years. He even had a few when he got married and had his child. Then around the age of 30, he became suddenly allergic to them. “It was a pretty miserable experience,” Kindt tells The Hollywood Reporter. “They were in my house but they couldn’t be on my bed. I couldn’t play with them. I loved the cats but hated what they were doing to me.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMatt Kindt Writing, Drawing 'Spy Superb' for Dark Horse (Exclusive)Social Media Influencers Charged With Alleged $100M...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

“I Found a Character Who Was Like Sunshine”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Director

For the latest THR Presents screening, powered by Vision Media, Hilton Dresden has a conversation with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose new film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, tells the epic story of a woman who makes the most of the dire circumstances she’s forced into.  Bhansali adapted his latest endeavor from part of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Gangubai follows its eponymous character, a young woman from a well-to-do family tricked by her lover and sold into sexual slavery. Rather than let her situation break her spirit, Gangubai reinvents herself and assumes command of the brothel she’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy