ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comedian Matt Rife Signs With CAA

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ev7Z5_0jie9Je900

Comedian and TikTok creator Matt Rife has signed with CAA .

Rife has been performing since the age of 15 and has opened for comedians like Dane Cook, Ralphie May and DeRay Davis. He made his TV debut on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and hosted the network’s TRL reboot, while acting work has included appearances on shows like Fresh Off the Boat and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In 2019, he was a contestant on NBC’s comedy competition show, Bring the Funny.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The following year, Rife — originally from Columbus, Ohio — began posting some of his stand-up material to TikTok and quickly grew a sizable following. To date, Rife has amassed 260 million views, globally, and has a fanbase of 5.8 million followers on the platform. Last December, he also released a self-produced, hour-long comedy special on YouTube, called Only Fans .

On Jan. 4, as part of his 2023 tour, Rife will perform two sold-out sets at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

Rife continues to be managed by Christina Shams.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Trevor Noah to Return as Host

Trevor Noah has already set his return to television. He may have departed his gig as host of The Daily Show, but he’s scheduled to emcee the Grammys for a third time in February. The news comes as Noah and his team of representatives have been busy plotting his post-Daily Show chapter, which began with his Dec. 8 sign-off after seven years at Comedy Central.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin Fest Unveils First 2023 Panorama and Generation TitlesPrince Harry Says in Netflix Doc Series Prince William "Screamed" at Him for Leaving Royal Family, Accuses Brother's Team of Planting News StoriesHenry Cavill on Not Returning as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Loni Love Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Loni Love has signed with APA for representation in feature film casting and development. The multi-hyphenate was previously with UTA. The actress, comedian, daytime TV host, author and philanthropist is an Emmy, NAACP Image and Gracie Award winner. A former co-host of The Real, Love is also a judge on Criss Angel’s Magic with The Stars on The CW, and is set to be a special celebrity guest on the NBC game show The Wheel, while also appearing on NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok's The McFarland Family Signs With CAA'Terrifier 2' Filmmaker Damien Leone Signs With WME...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on “Painful” Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for ‘This Is Me … Now’

Jennifer Lopez says her break-up with husband Ben Affleck 20 years ago was so painful she not only “felt like I was going to die” but stopped performing certain songs from her This Is Me … Then album. But their reunion later in life has once again inspired her musically, with the singer revealing that her recently announced This Is Me … Now follow-up will get vulnerable in a way that scares both her and her husband. In a candid conversation as part of the Zane Lowe Interview Series, the singer opened up about the emotional difficulty of breaking up...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
People

Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap

After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman

B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
Complex

Terrence Howard Reveals He’s Retiring: ‘This Is the End for Me’

Terrence Howard says he’s ready to hang up his hat…for real this time. The Oscar-nominated actor announced his decision during a red carpet event for The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an upcoming Peacock series in which he reprises his role as Quentin Spivey. Howard told Entertainment Tonight that the show will serve as his swan song, as he plans to formally retire.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy