Norwalk, CT

Norwalk man carrying over $22K in cash arrested for illegal gun possession, narcotics sales, police say

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A Norwalk man was arrested Tuesday after police allegedly found him in possession of narcotics, an illegal handgun and over $22,000 in cash.

The Norwalk Police Department received information that there was an armed person selling drugs in the southern portion of the city. Officers conducted surveillance in the area and located a suspect matching the description, police said.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Sequon Satawhite of Norwalk, was arrested and found to be in possession of a fully-loaded Tauras semi-automatic handgun, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, cannabis, scales and drug paraphernalia, police said. Police also seized $22,785.

Satawhite was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of sale of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal sale of cannabis and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held in lieu of a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information can contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3111.

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
