Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Glytch to build professional esports stadium in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus will soon be home to an esports stadium. Professional esports stadium company Glytch announced Thursday that it will build its second North American stadium and broadcasting studio in Ohio’s capital city. The 100,000-square-foot stadium will be one of 32 throughout the U.S. and Canada that the company hopes to build […]
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj.
Columbus, west side business work to curb violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing
Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing.
Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children
Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Yvls2e.
Columbus gun restrictions blocked by Fairfield County judge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New gun restrictions in the city of Columbus are now on hold. A Fairfield County judge ruled in favor of Ohio Attorney General David Yost on Thursday, implementing a temporary restraining order on the enforcement of the Columbus City Council’s three-pronged package that limits firearms. The legislation defies Ohio law, Yost […]
George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday
George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HL6TSy.
Columbus City Attorney on lawmakers’ efforts to block gun, tobacco restrictions: ‘Just blatantly unconstitutional’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus is clashing with state lawmakers over home rule, as several Ohio politicians seek to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. Columbus city leaders said the state lawmakers shutting down two of their newest ordinances in 24 hours has them ready to fight back. “We […]
LGBTQ+ advocates react after Ohio’s transgender athlete ban fails
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ advocates kept a watchful eye as Ohio’s General Assembly failed to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports, part of a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. “The fact that this just keeps becoming a topic of conversation at the statehouse feels so like, […]
Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau’s speech united Buckeyes after Michigan loss
Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau's speech united Buckeyes after Michigan loss.
McMahon scores 24, No. 3 Ohio State women beat Albany 82-57
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points and No. 3 Ohio State beat Albany 82-57 on Friday night. Ohio State improved to 11-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 team started 15-0 before losing on Jan. 7. McMahon, the Big Ten freshman of the week, reached 20-plus points for […]
NBC 4 at 6 gun restrictions blocked
Overnight weather forecast 12-17-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V4Uagb.
George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HL6TSy.
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Jerome Village
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
Video shows deadly Columbus Sheetz shooting with 12 persons of interest
Columbus police have released security camera video from a Sheetz gas station shooting that left one man dead.
Connecting with COSI: Making holiday cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Marci Howdyshell, senior director of scientific content and Research at COSI, to make holiday cards and talk about the science behind the process. This is a simple experiment that can be done at home a blank card or piece of paper, foam […]
Clintonville bike ride benefits dog attack victim
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 200 riders signed up for a special ride to honor a woman brutally attacked by three dogs in Vinton County earlier this year. Santas and other holiday characters cycled up and down High Street Saturday morning, spreading holiday cheer. “From the Grinch to Santa to Buddy the Elf, and […]
OSU wrestler honors late brother with wins and charity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, Dec. 11, Ohio State freshman Nic Bouzakis won his first home wrestling match as a Buckeye. After the horn sounded, Bouzakis celebrated by pulling a red stocking cap on his head with two words sew on: Team Greco. “Greco is my little brother,” Bouzakis said with a smile. “He […]
