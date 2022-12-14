ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Cast and Crew on Honoring the Iconic Singer’s Legacy: ‘We Wanted to Get It Right’

By Michael Appler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXMjF_0jie7MeQ00

For “ I Wanna Dance With Somebody ” executive producer Clive Davis , it was paramount to get Whitney Houston ’s story right.

The iconic record producer — who has lived long enough to discover Houston in a Newark club, produce the most awarded female singer of all time and oversee Houston’s biopic a decade after her tragic death — wanted to showcase Houston as an artist, first and foremost.

“The two attempts at biography that were previously done — there was a TV broadcast and there was a documentary — never touched the surface of who Whitney was,” Davis told Variety at the film’s premiere on Tuesday in New York City. “The documentary didn’t even include any music. I was shocked.”

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten and starring Naomi Ackie, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” has a clear mission of authenticity.

“For me, it was important for the film to answer all questions honestly, authentically, about who Whitney was,” said Davis, who is portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the film . “Whether it was her sexuality, whether it was her addiction, whether it was how she and I worked together to find, arrange and produce the songs. We wanted to get it right. We wanted to get the music right, above all.”

As with all films of this genre, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is defined by the things it leaves out or shoves under the rug. Usually, a biopic’s flagrant omission of key, inconvenient facts is low-hanging fruit for outrage. But, in Houston’s case, it’s somehow a relief. As the movie trudges its linear path through Houston’s life and career — song after song — director Lemmons’ hand closes frame around Houston’s most vulnerable moments.

For the film’s star, portraying Houston — “It was like looking up at a mountain and knowing I have to get to the other side,” Ackie told Variety — was an exercise in selective vision, too.

“We treat female pop singers in a crazy way,” Ackie said. “In filmmaking, we can be activists and, at the same time, we can be voyeurists. That’s a conversation I want to have.”

It’s never clear, as Ackie described, whether biopics of this sort are additive to the memories of our most cherished artists, and taking an active role in that conversation is important.

“With films like this, what do we actually affect?” she asked. “There was a real urge for us to explore the darkness, but mostly to celebrate her light and tenacity. As a result, I think that the conversations had afterwards are important: What does a film like this trigger in people? What does it inspire in those who were a part of her life and music? I want films like these to be an active pursuit, an active experience.”

Represented on Tuesday by her sister-in-law and longtime intermediary Pat Houston, the artist’s estate gave its blessing.

“When Clive came to me, talked about the project and what he wanted to do, it was a no-brainer,” Houston said . “I’d never do anything that she wouldn’t want to do. He is the reason that I chose to do this, because I know how she felt about him, and everyone knows how he feels about her.”

She added, “Clive’s a tough cookie, but we dove into this. It was a challenge. Maybe some things we didn’t get right. Most things we did. When it’s all said and done, at the end of the credits, when fans hear ‘Don’t Cry for Me,’ I hope that gives them closure. It’s a beautiful song, and hearing Whitney sing it takes me home.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Sharon Osbourne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency, Jack Osbourne Shares

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday evening after suffering a medical emergency in Santa Paula, Calif. Osbourne had been filming on her son’s TV special, “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.” Jack Osbourne shared a statement regarding the incident through his Instagram story. “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack Osbourne wrote. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready. Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed the name of...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Talks Love Triangles and Indecisiveness in Third Installment: ‘It’s a Coming-of-Age Season’

“Not choosing is still choosing?” That’s the question Emily (Lily Collins) asks herself in the third season of “Emily in Paris,” premiering on Netflix on Dec. 21. After a year of looming decisions, Emily will have to make some major choices in her personal and professional life. At the series’ New York premiere on Thursday night, the cast of “Emily in Paris” spoke to Variety about the indecisive nature of human behavior and the juicy love triangles that will unfold in Season 3. “[Emily] is indecisive and yet weirdly decisive. But then the second she picks a lane, it all gets messed up,”...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Vibe

Terrence Howard Announces Retirement From Acting: “This Is The End For Me”

Terrence Howard is ready to walk away from acting. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Howard revealed his decision to call it quits and make room for the new generation of thespians establishing themselves as stars. While explaining his decision, the Chicago native recalled his conversation with iconic actor Sidney Poitier about retiring. “This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he said, referring to his Best Man castmates. “I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was...
E! News

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Singing "Girl on Fire"

Watch: Will There be Another Alicia Keys & Jay-Z Collab? She Says…. Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire" in an adorable Instagram video, the singer revealed what it means to her to have a new generation finding inspiration in her music.
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
TMZ.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son to Malibu Beach Photo Shoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world -- introducing him with a pretty scenic background ... waves crashing on the California coast. The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby. Of course, there was one other guest ... their 7-month-old son.
MALIBU, CA
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
The Independent

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’

Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy