Monroe, LA

Monroe woman accused of attempting to set bed on fire while victim lays down; jailed

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim who advised them that 30-year-old Laquita L. Dawson allegedly assaulted them.

According to reports, Dawson arrived at the home and acted deranged with the victim. Dawson then allegedly threw several items at the victim and began assaulting them.

According to a witness, Dawson also attempted to set the victim’s bed on fire. Deputies were informed that the witness is confined to a wheel chair due to a leg amputation, which makes moving around difficult for the victim.

Deputies made contact with Dawson and she seemed to be under the influence of narcotics. She was placed under arrest and charged with Simple Battery to the Infirm, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Arson Occupied.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

