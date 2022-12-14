Officials release more details and the name of the 54-year-old victim killed in Rehoboth crash that injured 5 others

Read full article on original website
Weymouth Woman Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Ryan Martin In 2020
A 29-year-old woman from Weymouth was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for stabbing a 19-year-old man to death more than two years ago, officials said.Kelsey Debello was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ryan Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Norfolk County District Att…
whdh.com
Franklin police respond to deadly accident involving truck
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted in murder of Amber Buckner arrested in New York
Stoughton Chief of Police Donna McNamara and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announce that a Massachusetts man with recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner in Stoughton. Buckner was pronounced deceased on-scene...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released
A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
fallriverreporter.com
Man dies after being struck by truck in Massachusetts, leaves behind wife and young son
State and local authorities are investigating after a man died after reportedly being hit by a truck Friday morning in Massachusetts. According to Franklin Police, just after 6:30 a.m., Franklin Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 176 Grove Street, XPO Logistics, for a report of a person down and not breathing.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman indicted on charges that she was speeding while on drugs and alcohol in crash that killed police officer
A Massachusetts woman has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Massachusetts police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging...
fallriverreporter.com
Weymouth man accused of murdering Marshfield couple pleads not guilty in return to Massachusetts
BROCKTON – A Weymouth man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he brutally murdered a married couple found bludgeoned to death in their home, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares have announced. Today in Plymouth District Court, Christopher Keeley, 27,...
GoLocalProv
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning
On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Cranston. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north at exit 33 AB. All lanes on that side of the highway were shut down nearly eight hours. Rhode Island State...
fallriverreporter.com
Authorities release name of 40-year-old Massachusetts woman believed to be victim of homicide
Officials have released the name of a victim in Massachusetts that was found murdered on Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s Office have joined the Stoughton Police in investigating an apparent homicide in the vicinity of 743 Park Street. 40-year-old Amber Buckner of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officers that just joined the force, recognized for fire response, rescue
Two Massachusetts officers who joined the force just nine weeks ago have been recognized for their response to a residential structure fire that took place early this week. According to Chief Kevin Faller and the Melrose Police Department, on Dec. 11, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Officers Cole Hinchey and Allen Troche responded to a report of an unspecified type of alarm sounding at a home on Brunswick Park.
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
Boston police officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence
BOSTON -- A Boston police officer has been arrested for domestic violence. James Kenneally is accused of assault and battery during a domestic incident with a family member, Boston Police said Saturday. He was placed on administrative leave. Kenneally was arrested on Monday afternoon and has already been arraigned. He has been with the force since 1997.
New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder
FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Aggravated Assault in the area of Southampton Street
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a recent aggravated assault that occurred at about 1:14 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, in the area of 85 Southampton Street in Boston. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
WCVB
Teenager identified as victim in single-car overnight crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenager has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Stoughton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said it appears the vehicle went off the road and bit the guardrail on Sumner Street near the intersection with...
whdh.com
Police identify victim of fatal Boston shooting
Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot on Kensington Street in Roxbury on Wednesday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St. around 11 p.m. found Idelfonso Velez, of Boston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He...
