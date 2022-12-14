Officials release more details and the name of the 54-year-old victim killed in Rehoboth crash that injured 5 others

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin. Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO