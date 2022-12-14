Read full article on original website
Audits firms Armanino, Mazars ditch crypto clients in wake of pushback
Audit firms Armanino and Mazars are set to drop their crypto clients following controversies and community pushback. Auditors Armanino and Mazars count several high-profile crypto companies among their collective clients, including Nexo, Gate, FTX, Kraken, Binance, and Crypto.com. However, the efficacy of crypto audits has been called into question recently,...
Analysis of on-chain stablecoin data reveals decline in USDT dominance
In 2019, Tether (USDT) had a global stablecoin dominance of 89%, but it has since fallen to just under 50%, according to on-chain data provided by Glassnode — analyzed by CryptoSlate. Throughout 2020 and 2021, other stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC) and Binance USD (BUSD) began to rise, with...
MITH token plummets 20% as CZ responds to Mithril’s request for return of 200k BNB deposit
Mithril tweeted on Dec. 16, commenting on Binance’s announcement to delist MITH, and said that the MITH listing process required a 200,000 BNB deposit to Binance. Mithril said it has had “a long history of working with Binance since 2018,” donated to Binance Charity, and collaborated with other Binance initiatives.
Coinbase creates self-service recovery of unsupported ERC-20 tokens sent to exchange
Leading crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the launch of its asset recovery tool, which enables users to recover up to 4,000 unsupported ERC-20 tokens. Previously, users who sent tokens not registered on the Coinbase Ledger were at risk of not receiving them in their wallets. As a result, the funds remained unrecoverable since Coinbase does not have access to the private keys needed to reverse the transactions.
Bitcoin deep dive: 15M BTC in self-custody as Binance withdrawals peak, derivatives switch to ‘risk-off’
Risk, leverage, and speculation could be considered the keywords for 2021 as excess cash from covid stimulus entered the stock market and crypto ecosystem. Many traditional financial assets have since returned to their pre-covid levels, such as Ark Innovation ETF, public equities such as Coinbase, and Bitcoin mining stocks making all-time lows. However, Bitcoin is still up around 5x from its covid lows.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Early Bitcoin contributor Hal Finney’s Twitter account is back after 12 years
Hal's spouse, Fran Finney, aims to preserve the legacy of the Bitcoin pioneer. The Twitter account belonging to early Bitcoin contributor and adopter Hal Finney has been reactivated after twelve years of inactivity. Finney was the first individual to receive a blockchain transaction from Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009....
Op-ed: What happens to Bitcoin if Binance goes down?
After the spectacular collapse of the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange FTX, investor confidence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem is very low. Hence, the ongoing media reports and social media rumors about higher-than-usual outflows from the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance are raising alarm bells among crypto investors and the wider investing community.
FTX bankruptcy case: Bahamas denies improper conduct, seeks respect for legal system
During the FTX hearing on Dec. 16, FTX liquidators requested for the “Bahamian legal system to be respected” in relation to the ongoing bankruptcy case in the United States (US), while also denying allegations of any “improper conduct” on the part of the Bahamas. The FTX...
Amber Group reportedly looking to downsize despite raising $300M
Amber Group announced that it raised $300 million on a Series-C funding round on Dec.16. It also revealed plans to lay off up to 400 employees and cancel performance-based bonuses, as reported by Bloomberg News. Amber Group initially responded to the Bloomberg News article stating the company was “business as...
What’s in Senator Warren’s new Digital Assets Anti-Money Laundering Bill?
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Roger Marshall have proposed a bill on Dec. 14 to curb money laundering and terrorist and rogue nation financing via cryptocurrency. The bill, referred to as the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, also seeks to “mitigate the risks that cryptocurrency and other digital assets pose to the United States’s national security by closing loopholes” in the current system.
How to choose a data provider for your web3 project?
Beyond cryptocurrency tokens, the blockchain also enables analysts to get a clearer picture of practically any GameFi project, NFT, marketplace, or DeFi protocol, thanks to Footprint. At Footprint, we’ve created a methodology that compiles and meaningfully aggregates the raw blockchain data. And this applies to programming integrations. 1 ....
Stablecoins worth $4B exited exchanges in last 7 days
Data analyzed by CryptoSlate analysts revealed that around $4 billion worth of stablecoins left the exchanges over the past seven days, leaving a volume of $38 billion. This analysis is based on the STBL data, which is a virtual asset that aggregates the data of all ERC20 stablecoins to create a metric that can reflect the stablecoin balances across all crypto exchanges.
Chainlink opens NFT price feed oracle to expand DeFi usage
Oracle provider Chainlink announced in a Dec. 15 blog post that it is now offering floor price feeds for Ethereum-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Chainlink noted that the feature will bring “high-quality price data to the NFT economy” by delivering data to developers and introducing new use cases. Coinbase...
Solana-based DEX Raydium exploited for $2.2M, RAY token drops 10%
Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium has been exploited for $2.2 million. The attacker overtook the owner’s authority on the platform, according to the firm’s initial understanding. Over $2.2M has been withdrawn from Raydium liquidity pools, including $1.6M in SOL, according to the findings from the crypto analytics firm Nansen.
Research: Bitcoin long-term holders remain bullish despite losses
Bitcoin’s (BTC) year-long decline has left several holders with unrealized losses, including long-term holders (LTH) who have held the coin for at least six months. However, CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data showed that this group of investors remains bullish on the flagship digital asset. According to Glassnode data,...
What to expect from FTX’s second bankruptcy hearing today; LedgerX sale, doxing creditors, custody of funds
It has been a long week for the FTX empire as its founder Sam Bankman-Fried was imprisoned in the Bahamas and set to face trial in the United States for money laundering and wired fraud charges from the SEC, CFTC, and SDNY. The failed crypto exchange FTX is set to...
Bitcoin tumbles back to $17k, market follows – CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $40.17 billion and currently stands at $828.14 billion — down 3.73% as of press time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap was down 3.90% and 6.01% to $327.60 billion and $148.49 billion, respectively. The top...
Sweden Central Bank preparing for e-krona CBDC
Sweden’s central bank, Riksbank, is preparing to introduce a possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) — the e-krona — according to a Dec. 15 statement. Riksbank said that it is “ready to be able to issue an e-Krona” if Sweden’s legislature, the Riksdag, chooses to proceed with the asset’s creation. The central bank said it is “therefore working to prepare for an issuable e-krona.”
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX co-CEO blew whistle on exchange; Trump launches NFT collection
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 15 includes the FTX co-CEO Ryan Salame being revealed as the whistleblower, Donald Trump’s NFT collection, and research on long-term Bitcoin holders still showing bullish sentiment despite losses. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Court filing reveals FTX co-CEO Ryan Salame blew the whistle.
