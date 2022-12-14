Read full article on original website
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Work Truck Dually: First Real-World Photos
GM officially unveiled the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD late last September, revealing a long list of changes and updates over the preceding 2023 model year. Now, we’re getting our first look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Work Truck Dually thanks to the following GM Authority photos.
GM Releases Fix For Incorrect Chevy Silverado HD Camping Loading Information Label
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding an incorrect label for the certain units of the 2022 and 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, both 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. The problem: affected units are labeled with incorrect camping loading information. The fix: owners of affected models will be mailed the...
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray In RHD Configuration Spotted Testing
A wealth of fresh Chevy Corvette C8 variants are currently headed down the pipe, including the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray, which is poised to introduce both hybrid power and AWD grip to the Corvette nameplate. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured a 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray prototype in right-hand-drive configuration.
2022 And 2023 Chevy Malibu Recalled For Improperly Welded Front Impact Bar
GM has issued a product recall for select examples of 2022 and 2023 Chevy Malibu models due to an issue related the front impact bar. The problem: affected vehicles have their front impact bar, a structural component of the vehicle frame, improperly welded to the front frame rail. This issue can be present on either the right- or left-hand side of the vehicle.
Muscle Car Sales Up 23 Percent During Q3 2022
Having already covered how Chevy Camaro sales performed during the third quarter of 2022, we’re now taking a look at how the muscle car segment as a whole performed during the same timeframe. Sales Numbers - Muscle Cars - Q3 2022 - USA. Muscle car sales showed healthy growth...
Chevy Silverado HD Plows Into Infiniti Q50, Flees: Video
Driving requires some relatively decent situational awareness, from the position of the vehicles around you, to the conditions on the road, to what the vehicle underneath you is doing. Add in something like a trailer, and those requirements are upped a notch. Unfortunately, the driver behind the wheel of this Chevy Silverado HD failed to notice an oncoming Infiniti Q50 sedan until it was too late, as seen in the following video.
Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Recalled For DRLs That Don’t Deactivate
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2022 and 2023 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail to...
All-New Buick LaCrosse Flagship Sedan Leaked In China
Following GM Authority‘s report about the next-generation Buick LaCrosse being confirmed for China a couple of weeks ago, Buick‘s all-new flagship sedan has just been fully leaked in the Asian country. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has released the SAIC-GM joint venture’s future product statement for...
Cadillac Celestiq Won’t Be Built In RHD Configuration
The Cadillac Celestiq is an important vehicle, underlining Caddy’s all-electric transition as the brand’s all-new flagship sedan model. And although the Cadillac Celestiq will be sold overseas, it will not be available in right-hand drive, per a recent statement made by Cadillac Celestiq Chief Engineer Tony Roma. In...
2023 GMC Sierra HD Gets Destination Freight Charge Increase
Dropping in as the final model year before the introduction of a major refresh, the 2023 GMC Sierra HD offers only a handful of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM has increased the 2023 GMC Sierra HD’s destination freight charge (DFC). Previously, the 2023...
Cadillac Escalade Recalled For DRLs That Don’t Deactivate
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail...
New 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X In Desert Sand Metallic: First Real-World Pictures
First breaking cover with the introduction of the refreshed 2022 model year, the GMC Sierra AT4X offers enhanced off-roading prowess thanks to a bevy of off-road-ready features and equipment. Now, we’re getting our first real-world look at the new 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X in Desert Sand Metallic paint thanks to the following photos.
Chevy Suburban Lease Available Nationwide In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Suburban lease continues to be available nationwide on the 2022 Chevy Suburban 4WD LT for $719 per month for 39 months, and on the 2023 Chevy Suburban 4WD LT for $749 per month for 39 months, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
GM To Expand Cooperation With UzAuto Motors
GM has just signed a series of agreements to assist UzAuto in production of vehicles for the Uzbekistan region, as well as expand cooperation between the Detroit-based automaker and UzAvtoSanoat-owned UzAuto. According to a report by Wards Auto, this agreement is expected to increase production of vehicles to 500,000 in...
Here Are The 2023 GMC Sierra HD Towing Capacities
With the imminent arrival of the revised 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup, GM has kept the 2023 GMC Sierra HD mostly unchanged compared to the prior 2022 model. With this upcoming mid-cycle refresh in mind, today GM Authority is reviewing 2023 Sierra HD towing capacities. Before we dive right in,...
GMC Yukon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Yukon discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 GMC Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases are available as well on those models, with examples listed below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC Yukon...
GMC Acadia Ventilated Seat Blower Motor Retrofit Under Way
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding a ventilated seat blower motor retrofit for the 2022 GMC Acadia and 2023 GMC Acadia. The problem: affected units were built without ventilated seat blower motors, and can be identified by RPO code 04O. The fix: certified GM technicians will be instructed to...
2023 Cadillac CT4 Adds New 1.5L Turbo Engine In China
As GM Authority exclusively reported in the middle of the year, General Motors has just officially launched two variants of the 2023 Cadillac CT4 equipped with a new turbocharged 1.5L engine in China. The automaker expanded the 2023 Cadillac CT4 lineup in China with two new lower-end versions that come...
2023 Chevy Bolt EUV Voted Best EV Under $35,000 By KBB
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV has only been around for two model years now, and has been busy collecting awards and recognition alike. Now, Chevy’s all-electric subcompact crossover has been acknowledged by Kelley Blue Book as the best new EV priced under $35,000. As a slightly larger offering than...
2023 Chevy COPO Camaro Now Available With ZZ632 Cubic-Inch V8
The 2023 Chevy COPO Camaro is available now, offering drag racers a turn-key, purpose-built machine ready to hit the strip with confidence. Among the available powerplant options is the brand-new, fuel-injected, naturally aspirated ZZ632 cubic-inch Big Block V8. The ZZ632 crate engine was unveiled in October of the 2021 calendar...
