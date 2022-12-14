Read full article on original website
WBUR
Healey sketches out plans, priorities for new administration
Maura Healey spent eight years as Massachusetts attorney general. Now she has just a few more weeks to prepare to take office as governor. She said one of the first orders of business is finding strong people to run major parts of state government. On Friday, she named former Lynn schools superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as secretary of education. But there are many other picks left. And Healey said she has had a schedule packed with meetings, getting suggestions and advice.
Climate Advocates To Governor-Elect Healey: Make 2023 Year of Equitable, Efficient Electrification
BOSTON – A group of climate and clean energy organizations and advocates sent a letter to Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team on Climate Readiness, Resiliency and Adaptation calling for the incoming Healey administration to build an equitable path toward building decarbonization focused on support for low- to moderate-income communities and jumpstarting a clean energy workforce. Th.
DiZoglio Taps Weinreich to Lead State Auditor Transition; Both Share Opposition to NDAs
A North Andover woman, who led the town in banning the use of taxpayer-paid nondisclosure agreements, has been named as director of state Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio’s transition team. Sasha Weinreich’s job will be to “move the auditor-elect’s commitments forward and ensure the new administration’s readiness on Jan. 18.” She...
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
A List of the Most Contaminated Places in Massachusetts
During the Cold War, the U.S. government created hundreds of factories and research centers to help develop nuclear weapons. This work left behind residual radioactive contamination at many of these sites.
Government Technology
Audit to Evaluate Maine State Police Data Collection Practices
(TNS) — The Maine State Police will seek an outside review of whether its intelligence unit, which has been accused of illegally keeping data about law-abiding people, is violating federal privacy laws. The decision comes in the wake of a week-long civil trial in which a federal jury found...
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards nearly $51 million to certain Massachusetts schools; see what and where the money is going
DANVERS –– The Baker-Polito Administration Tuesday awarded nearly $51 million in Skills Capital Grants to high schools, colleges, and educational institutions, which marks a milestone of awarding more than $200 million total over the past eight years to upgrade technology and lab spaces for students, expand career programs for young people and adults, and increase capacity in workforce training programs across the Commonwealth. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta visited Essex North Shore Technical High School Tuesday to announce the awards and tour the school’s new Agricultural Museum, which is being built by students.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
whdh.com
Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
Government Technology
Departments Recruiting for Tech Leadership Roles
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State departments are recruiting for a variety of leadership roles, four of which have “chief” in the job...
YAHOO!
Rift and insults between Sununu, NH House Republicans rise. Will they cooperate on budget?
CONCORD — A year after resigning amid controversy, Rep. Ken Weyler is back at the helm of the New Hampshire House Finance Committee, the House speaker’s office announced this week. But not everyone in the State House is pleased about it. “It’s a terrible move,” said Gov. Chris...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
Government Technology
e.Republic Joins Forces with Leeds Equity Partners
E.Republic, a California-based media, research, data, and events company focused exclusively on supporting public-sector innovation across state and local government and education, announced Friday that Leeds Equity Partners has made a significant investment in the company. As a capstone to a record-setting year of growth in the company’s 40-year history, this new partnership will enable e.Republic to continue to scale its market-critical efforts in government and education and invest in new data and insights solutions.
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Prospective Buyers Await Details of Mass. E-Bike Rebate Program
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. Massachusetts is on course to make it significantly cheaper for you to buy an electric bicycle next year. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration started making plans...
Government Technology
Texas DIR Appoints Neil Cooke to Lead State Data Initiatives
Neil Cooke has been selected as the state’s chief data officer, the Department of Information Resources (DIR) announced on Wednesday. The statewide role oversees the Open Data Portal and the Data Management Advisory Committee, comprised of state agency data management officers who develop data governance best practices. “I'm thrilled...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Massachusetts adds health equity to contracts with health systems
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has created a financial payment model that rewards health systems and physicians for eliminating racial and ethnic inequalities to care. Four of the state's health systems have signed the value-based payment contracts, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the insurer. The new...
