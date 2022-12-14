ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Charlotte nonprofit opens a community resource center on Beatties Ford Road

For The Struggle is a nonprofit organization established to fight and protect against systemic injustices in Charlotte. On Thursday, members of the west Charlotte community came out to celebrate the grand opening of the organization’s first community resource center. Programs being offered will include a senior food program and a home repairs program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County receives a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County has received a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 15 Critical Home Repair Projects in Cabarrus County. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park

(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
publicradioeast.org

Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills

State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
NEW BERN, NC
WBTV

Union County schools to start classes weeks earlier next year

Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old weeks after she was last seen. Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23 and has not been seen since. Federal judge approves Tepper company’s bankruptcy settlement. Updated: 7 hours ago. A federal judge has approved the bankruptcy settlement...
UNION COUNTY, NC
ednc.org

Perspective | Common sense approaches to address bus driver shortages

Readers of EducationNC understand that education in North Carolina…isn’t exactly a simple topic. Fights over teacher pay, classroom funding, and even high school athletics seem to dominate any conversations about education emanating from West Jones Street in Raleigh. One education policy problem that seems to be flying under...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

CMS holds emergency meeting to discuss 'personnel matter'

Starting next year, classes will begin on Aug. 9, weeks earlier than years past, which will shorten summer break. Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old weeks after she was last seen. Updated: 9 hours ago. Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23 and has not...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy