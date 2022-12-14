Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres’ Late DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left Behind a Huge Net Worth: How Much Money He Made
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was famous for working as Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ on her talk show, left behind a large net worth prior to his untimely death. The choreographer and musician died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Former DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘I Will Miss Him’
Remembering her friend. Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her former DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, after the dancer died by reported suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres, 64, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 14, alongside a photo of her hugging her fellow television personality. […]
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Watch "Blushing" Drew Barrymore React When Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Gets Flirty
Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast Reveals Where They'd Want to Travel Next. Drew Barrymore recently got a oui bit flustered by some flirty comments from an Emily in Paris star. The Charlie's Angels actress was caught totally off guard when Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the Netflix...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: New Details on His Shocking Death
The world is mourning the shocking death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” His wife Allison Holker confirmed the sad news, which came just days after they celebrated their ninth anniversary. “Extra” has new details from...
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide
Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
Popculture
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
The Voice Finale: Season 22's Winner Is Obviously, Probably, Maybe Gonna Be…
This time last year, it was as easy to predict the winner of The Voice as it was to guess that spring would follow winter. But Season 22 has proven to be a whole other animal. Jaws dropped on Tuesday, when Team Blake Shelton’s fine-but-not-phenomenal Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape made the Final Five, and Team John Legend’s demonstrably more skilled Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Team Gwen Stefani’s last remaining member, powerhouse Justin Aaron. Bryce and Brayden didn’t even have to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend showstopper Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the...
Allison Holker Mourns Husband tWitch After Death At 40: ‘I’ll Always Save The Last Dance For You’
(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:49 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died via a “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six confirms. The report also ruled his death a suicide and added that there was no suspected foul play. The case is closed as of Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.
AOL Corp
Mom of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks out after his death: ‘Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Stephen “tWitch”...
Al Roker Earned a Massive Net Worth After More Than 40 Years on TV! How Much Money He Makes
It’s no secret that Al Roker absolutely loves his job hosting Today! From interviewing A-list guests to establishing great friendships with his costars, the meteorologist has truly found a home on NBC. His whopping net worth has grown so much since he first began broadcasting in the ‘70s. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m Still in a Lot of Shock’
A tragic loss. Full House’s Jodie Sweetin got emotional while grieving the loss of friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss just hours after the announcement of his death at age 40. "I'm still in a lot of shock," Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 14, adding that Boss — with whom she went to college — was "such […]
BET
Tyler Perry Speaks Out On The Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
On Dec. 13, beloved dancer, DJ and producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s coroner confirmed he died at 40 years old due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tyler Perry, who has dealt with suicidal thoughts in the past, is now speaking out.
Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family
Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker. As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Celebrity DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at 40
Celebrity DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at age 40. The L.A. County Coroner's Office confirmed Boss's death Wednesday morning.Boss was staying at an Oak Tree Inn in Encino when he died by suicide on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.Police said Boss's wife went to a police station on Tuesday morning to report that her husband had left home without his car, which she said was highly unusual.At about 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a call that Boss had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the hotel."We cleaned the room, but it was really...
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Link Arms During Lunch Date In 1st Photos Since Getting Suspended From ‘GMA’
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been spotted for the first time since being suspended. The pair, who are believed to be in a romantic relationship after spotted on a getaway to upstate New York before Thanksgiving, were seen laughing and linking arms as they went for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The appeared elated as they left T.J.’s apartment in the Big Apple’s Financial District before heading for lunch at The Capital Grille, which is walking distance.
Cook Children's mourns 'kind soul' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Cook Children's has joined the rest of the country in mourning freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer and personality Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The 40-year-old died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. "We're deeply saddened by the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was known for creating joy with his dance moves and infectious smile," the hospital shared on its Facebook page. Twitch and his wife, Allison Holker, were celebrity representatives through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the hospital, and were very active in raising money and awareness for children's hospitals. The hospital shared a photo...
E! News
228K+
Followers
57K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0