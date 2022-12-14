ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Man allegedly points gun at two women during road rage incident

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of posting a handgun outside his car window during an argument with two women, police say.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on December 11 around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Luzerne Street for a report of a man pointing a gun from his car.

7 inmates charged with distributing meth in Monroe County prison

As they arrived on the scene, officers said two women told them a man, later identified as George Grimes, 35, of Scranton, tried to pass their car as they deposited money into an ATM but did not have enough room to drive by.

Police say Grimes became agitated, making hand gestures toward the victims. The victims told officers they saw Grimes make gestures like someone holding a handgun and saw Grimes point the weapon at them before he fled the scene.

As stated in the affidavit, the victims followed Grimes to a store in the 1500 block of Luzerne Street where Police located Grimes and he admitted to being involved in the altercation. However, he denied having a gun, as stated in court documents.

Officers said they were able to view security footage near the store and watched Grimes hide a 9 mm handgun in another vehicle.

Investigators stated they were able to search the car and found a loaded black handgun, registered to Grimes.

Grimes has been charged with possessing an instrument of crime, harassment, and simple assault. He was released on a $25,000 bail.

Comments / 5

john granville
3d ago

obviously this guy shouldn't be allowed to carry a gun, if he feels the need to pull it out when it sounds like he was either obviously in the wrong lane or at place that only has an ATM line as an exit and because he had to wait for another person to finish conducting their business before he could leave, he got mad and pulled out his gun at 2 WOMAN.

Reply
7
Ed Hlavaty
3d ago

That's why more honest people need to carry. My first thought was he got out and approached them with a Pistol. That's life threatening for me. Guy flashing a Pistol bc he doesn't know how to drive is stupidity. But it depends on the individual as to how threatened they felt. He could have been on the wrong side of the grass, for stupidity

Reply
3
 

