U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For FreeL. CaneFlorida State
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ricky Pearsall, star Florida WR, says he's 'still being patient' with decision on future
Star Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has an important choice to make this offseason. Pearsall has been a major upside to an otherwise disappointing first season for head coach Billy Napier. The Gators finished the year 6-7 with a lopsided 30-3 loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday evening.
thecomeback.com
CFB world laughs at hilariously sad Florida field goal
The Florida Gators were pummeled in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Oregon State Beavers delivered that pummeling, as they defeated the Gators 30-3. But what’s more notable is what happened at the end of the game, which won’t be a highlight for years to come.
Quotes: Everything Billy Napier said following Florida's 30-3 Vegas Bowl loss
LAS VEGAS — Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said following his team's 30-3 loss to No. 14 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Gators recorded just seven total yards of offense in the second and third quarters combined while allowing the Beavers to score on five of 10 drives.
Can Canes Close on Top RB Mark Fletcher?
Miami battling Florida for American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher.
Hawthorne’s Cornelius Ingram voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week
Congratulations to Hawthorne head coach Cornelius Ingram, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans. Ingram captured 93.93% of the nearly 2,389 votes cast in this week's poll when the former NFL’er returned to his alma mater to become the ...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Hitchcock’s Challenge has been a challenge
This year’s “Hitchcock’s Challenge” high school basketball tournament has been just that, a challenge. The event, which was started in 1994 by Florida Hall of Fame Coach Rick Swain, has had to overcome a venue change, teams dropping out, and COVID-19. The tournament, which will be...
Gator Country
Florida Versus Oklahoma Jumpman Invitational Preview
Wednesday night saw the Gators (7-4) have arguably their best performance of the season against Ohio in Tampa and they’ll look to keep that energy going on Tuesday when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners (7-3). This game will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the Jumpman Invitational–an event putting Jordan Brand schools together.
bcsnn.com
Oregon State Beavers and Florida Gators Set to Collide in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Oregon State meets up with Florida in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 11:30 a.m. PT, with the Beavers playing as the home team in the neutral-site matchup. Oregon State Notables. - The Beavers have won nine games for the first...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto's Alexander relieved of coaching duties
Just a month after completing the most successful season in school history, the Lecanto football program was rocked on Friday when head coach Wyndell “Chop” Alexander was relieved of his coaching duties due to a violation of an unknown FHSAA policy. FHSAA officials did not respond to requests...
WCJB
High school basketball roundup: Buchholz, Columbia boys collect victories
(WCJB) -The Buchholz boys basketball team picked up a tight win over Williston in a Friday night cross-classification battle in Gainesville. The Bobcats prevailed in a see-saw matchup, 46-43 to reach 5-3 overall. Jacob Sterck led Buchholz with 15 points, including the go-ahead reverse layup with less than a minute to play. The Red Devils fall to 7-3. Elsewhere, Columbia improved to 5-2 overall by defeating Santa Fe, 76-59 for its third straight win. The Tigers were led by Seth Stockton’s 17 points. The Raiders drop to 2-5 and have lost four straight.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 12/16
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Christmas right around the corner, we talked all about holiday events and treats. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country!
WCJB
No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide
A Gainesville man who shot and killed a Waffle House customer in 2019 received a 20-year sentence on Thursday. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Ezekiel Luke Hicks, 29, entered into a negotiated plea and was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter and five years for carrying a concealed weapon. Hicks shot and killed Craig Brewer on April 17, 2019, at a Waffle House on Newberry Road in Gainesville.
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver
Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
WCJB
Gainesville Police announce they will place warning labels on vehicles at risk of theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers will be leaving orange slips of paper on windshields, but its not a parking ticket. Officers are checking vehicles and are leaving behind report cards on their security. Police say these notices are designed to encourage owners to lock their vehicles and avoid...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead
A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
WCJB
Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosting food distribution in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a food distribution on Thursday. The distribution starts around 10 a.m. The nonprofit organization says that this will be the only distribution for the month of December. After this distribution, the Pantry will be closed from December 19th...
Lake City Police search for missing man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACT to open section of Santa Fe River Preserve
Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will open a new section of the 1,067-acre Santa Fe River Preserve to the public on Friday. A small ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Preserve South (along NW 254th Avenue) to celebrate the opening. Santa Fe River South will be open from...
