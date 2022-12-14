(WCJB) -The Buchholz boys basketball team picked up a tight win over Williston in a Friday night cross-classification battle in Gainesville. The Bobcats prevailed in a see-saw matchup, 46-43 to reach 5-3 overall. Jacob Sterck led Buchholz with 15 points, including the go-ahead reverse layup with less than a minute to play. The Red Devils fall to 7-3. Elsewhere, Columbia improved to 5-2 overall by defeating Santa Fe, 76-59 for its third straight win. The Tigers were led by Seth Stockton’s 17 points. The Raiders drop to 2-5 and have lost four straight.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO