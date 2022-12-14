ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

thecomeback.com

CFB world laughs at hilariously sad Florida field goal

The Florida Gators were pummeled in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Oregon State Beavers delivered that pummeling, as they defeated the Gators 30-3. But what’s more notable is what happened at the end of the game, which won’t be a highlight for years to come.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Hitchcock’s Challenge has been a challenge

This year’s “Hitchcock’s Challenge” high school basketball tournament has been just that, a challenge. The event, which was started in 1994 by Florida Hall of Fame Coach Rick Swain, has had to overcome a venue change, teams dropping out, and COVID-19. The tournament, which will be...
ALACHUA, FL
Gator Country

Florida Versus Oklahoma Jumpman Invitational Preview

Wednesday night saw the Gators (7-4) have arguably their best performance of the season against Ohio in Tampa and they’ll look to keep that energy going on Tuesday when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners (7-3). This game will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the Jumpman Invitational–an event putting Jordan Brand schools together.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto's Alexander relieved of coaching duties

Just a month after completing the most successful season in school history, the Lecanto football program was rocked on Friday when head coach Wyndell “Chop” Alexander was relieved of his coaching duties due to a violation of an unknown FHSAA policy. FHSAA officials did not respond to requests...
LECANTO, FL
WCJB

High school basketball roundup: Buchholz, Columbia boys collect victories

(WCJB) -The Buchholz boys basketball team picked up a tight win over Williston in a Friday night cross-classification battle in Gainesville. The Bobcats prevailed in a see-saw matchup, 46-43 to reach 5-3 overall. Jacob Sterck led Buchholz with 15 points, including the go-ahead reverse layup with less than a minute to play. The Red Devils fall to 7-3. Elsewhere, Columbia improved to 5-2 overall by defeating Santa Fe, 76-59 for its third straight win. The Tigers were led by Seth Stockton’s 17 points. The Raiders drop to 2-5 and have lost four straight.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide

A Gainesville man who shot and killed a Waffle House customer in 2019 received a 20-year sentence on Thursday. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Ezekiel Luke Hicks, 29, entered into a negotiated plea and was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter and five years for carrying a concealed weapon. Hicks shot and killed Craig Brewer on April 17, 2019, at a Waffle House on Newberry Road in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver

Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Lake City Police search for missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACT to open section of Santa Fe River Preserve

Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will open a new section of the 1,067-acre Santa Fe River Preserve to the public on Friday. A small ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Preserve South (along NW 254th Avenue) to celebrate the opening. Santa Fe River South will be open from...
ALACHUA, FL

