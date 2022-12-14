ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County Pulse

DCU Boys Swimmers Second in Home Triangular

The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed second in the triangular meet it hosted Thursday at the Door County YMCA’s Carla and Ellsworth Peterson Aquatic Center in Sturgeon Bay. Less than 10 points separated the three teams with Two Rivers (108) placing first, followed by DCU...
STURGEON BAY, WI

