Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world abuzz after John Cena’s huge announcement
The wrestling world is on fire after WWE legend John Cena announced his return to the ring. Cena is coming back to end the year 2022 on a high note. The iconic 16-time World Champion has wrestled at least once every year dating back to his rookie year in 2002. That stretch was about to end, but he just ensured his legions of fans he’d step in the ring to keep the stretch going.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster
The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Question Answered As Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE SmackDown
It's now crystal clear that Uncle Howdy is not Bray Wyatt's alter ego, and is in fact, a separate individual trying to guide Wyatt on the right path. On the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois, LA Knight once again stormed down to the ring to accuse Wyatt of ambushing him in the backstage area over the past few weeks, despite Wyatt's repeated plea of innocence. Wyatt claimed that Knight was "barking up the wrong tree" and that had yet to lay a finger on Knight. However, Wyatt admitted that Knight was justified in being skeptical, and was willing to give him one last chance to make peace. Just as Wyatt entered the ring, Knight launched at the former Universal Champion with stiff right hands and stomps, with a defenseless Wyatt laying in the ring.
nodq.com
What is being said about Naomi now that Sasha Banks is reportedly heading to NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago” and she is expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. The WWE status of Sasha’s tag-team partner Naomi has been up in the air and according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the belief is that she will have to make a decision regarding her future. Meltzer noted the following about Naomi’s options…
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
PWMania
Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More
Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
nodq.com
Numerous wrestlers reportedly declined to participate in Vince McMahon documentary
Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests. Via Meltzer, here is the...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
nodq.com
Michael Cole says Pat McAfee helped “reinvigorate” his love for the wrestling business
TheAthletic.com named Pat McAfee its Sports Media Person of the Year for 2022 and Smackdown announcer Michael Cole commented on McAfee’s impact on WWE…. “I first met Pat in late 2017 when WWE was looking for a talent from outside the wrestling world to add some insight into our fast-growing world at NXT. My first impression of Pat was how real he was. There was no facade, no ego, just a cool dude with a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm. For whatever reason, we just clicked and became close friends. That chemistry would later pay off in our incredible run as a tandem on ‘Friday Night Smackdown’ on Fox.
nodq.com
2022 NoDQ.com Year End Awards: Talker of the Year
Thank for you voting in the 23rd annual NoDQ.com Year End Awards. You can vote during the entire month of December and please spread the word as every vote counts! Candidates were determined by fan nominations. Uncle Howdy appears in front of WWE fans during the 12/16/22 edition of Smackdown...
nodq.com
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s “self confidence is the best outfit” bedroom photos
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill shared posed bedroom photos with her Instagram followers. Jade wrote for the captions, “You cant stop a woman who has the Universe inside her 🪐” and “self confidence is the best outfit. rock it. own it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
