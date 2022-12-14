CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a frigid morning for people heading to church with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero. However, despite the cold the sun is finally returning to Eastern Iowa since the clouds cleared last night. This means that we’ll see plenty of blue sky this afternoon, but don’t let the sun fool you. Highs will climb into the upper teens and low 20s today with wind chills only reaching the single digits. Overnight, our lows will be cold with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits and wind chills in the single digits and single digits below zero. Clouds are also expected to rebuild across the region overnight, which means we’ll wake up to more clouds than sun on Monday morning.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO