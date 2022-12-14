Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Sunshine to end the weekend ahead of active week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An active weather pattern is ahead, with chances for snow and a near-certainty of bitter cold to come. Sunday looks like the nicest day out of our 9-day forecast with some sunshine expected. Temperatures start in the single digits or low teens, getting into the low to mid 20s.
KCRG.com
A frigid and sunny end to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a frigid morning for people heading to church with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero. However, despite the cold the sun is finally returning to Eastern Iowa since the clouds cleared last night. This means that we’ll see plenty of blue sky this afternoon, but don’t let the sun fool you. Highs will climb into the upper teens and low 20s today with wind chills only reaching the single digits. Overnight, our lows will be cold with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits and wind chills in the single digits and single digits below zero. Clouds are also expected to rebuild across the region overnight, which means we’ll wake up to more clouds than sun on Monday morning.
KCRG.com
A cold weekend followed by a snowy week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a cold and gray Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. We’ll continue to see cloud cover throughout the day, which will also bring a chance for isolated snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will only rise into the 20s along with winds up to 30. This means brutally cold wind chills in the single digits are expected this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear overnight, both ending snow chances and ushering in very cold temperatures with lows in the teens and single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, December 17
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police warn of phone scams
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman meets and thanks responders who saved her life
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A hospital employee met the strangers who saved her life on Friday. UnityPoint’s Finley Hospital says Mary Free was in a Fareway grocery store in Dubuque in late October when she collapsed. She went into sudden cardiac arrest and her heart stopped beating. A retired...
KCRG.com
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
KCRG.com
Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 15th, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at I-380 and Urbana Rd. Crews arrived to discover a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy Silverado had collided. Occupants remained trapped in the...
KCRG.com
Slick roads still a threat as light snow showers, winds linger
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The regime of light snow showers continues through Saturday across the area, but it will finally start to move on as the weekend starts. Watch out for slick roadways tonight into tomorrow in areas where snow is falling as even small amounts can cause trouble. Additionally, some blowing snow is possible in open areas, exacerbating slick road conditions there. Give yourself extra stopping distance, and slow down when you see what looks like snow or ice on the roadway.
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Superintendent for the Linn-Mar Community School District said he plans to retire at the end of the school year. In a message sent to staff on Friday, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he notified the school board of his intention to retire, but he plans to help ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.
KCRG.com
Handmade Holiday brings 43 local vendors to one storefront
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A holiday shop in Cedar Rapids is bringing 43 local vendors together under one storefront. Handmade Holiday is open for it’s sixth season in Lindale Mall. The store is only open for a portion of the year. They open November through Christmas Eve at 5p.m.
KCRG.com
Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
KCRG.com
Apple Creek Canine Resort expands to meet demand after pandemic pet
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the American Kennel Club almost 50 percent of new dog owners last year said their decision to get a dog was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. All those new pets are leading to more demand for services at local pet care businesses. One of...
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
KCRG.com
‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students
Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
KCRG.com
Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
KCRG.com
No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls. The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put...
