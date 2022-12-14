ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, AL

AL.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Schools announce 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners

Shelby County Schools have announced the 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners. The recipients of the award were recognized at a banquet Monday night, Dec. 3. This year’s awards recognized Sarah Cooley as the 2022 Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Jeff Norris as the 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year and Beth House as the 2022 High School Teacher of the Year.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers

Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Local schools districts see results from free, rapid training for bus drivers

Local school districts are taking advantage of free, rapid online training for bus drivers provided by the Alabama Community College System. 145 school bus drivers have completed the online theory and behind-the-wheel training through the "Skills for Success" program since March. 55 of the drivers come from the Shelby County School District. Trussville City Schools and Bessemer City Schools have also taken advantage of the program.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Family sought for deceased William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of a William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer, 69-year-old Jackie Curtis Haynes was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

BJCC board does the expected, holds onto its politically enabled power, influence and cushy box seats

This is an opinion column. Good for them. Good for the good old boy (and one female) network—heretofore referred to as the GOBN. Good for them for doing exactly what I thought they’d do, being exactly who I thought they were (an homage to the late football coach and friend Dennis Green). For defiantly holding their grip on the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Miss Fancy

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Avondale Park. Birmingham, Alabama. The town is decorated for Christmas. Garland everywhere. Wreaths aplenty. Visions of reindeer tinkling in the snow. There is an old man in the park, talking to a giant bronze elephant statue. His adult children are nearby, snapping photos. A small crowd is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama

Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
