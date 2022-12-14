Read full article on original website
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress,’ in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say; school responds
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama Legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama Legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools announce 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners
Shelby County Schools have announced the 2022 Teacher of the Year Award winners. The recipients of the award were recognized at a banquet Monday night, Dec. 3. This year’s awards recognized Sarah Cooley as the 2022 Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Jeff Norris as the 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year and Beth House as the 2022 High School Teacher of the Year.
Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers
Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham-Southern seeking $30 million in state funds to avoid closing college
A meeting is set for Monday morning for Alabama lawmakers to discuss the future of Birmingham-Southern College, according to a letter addressed to the Jefferson County Delegation. According to the letter, the college has been operating in "financial distress" for over a decade and without support, it will have to...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
ABC 33/40 News
Local schools districts see results from free, rapid training for bus drivers
Local school districts are taking advantage of free, rapid online training for bus drivers provided by the Alabama Community College System. 145 school bus drivers have completed the online theory and behind-the-wheel training through the "Skills for Success" program since March. 55 of the drivers come from the Shelby County School District. Trussville City Schools and Bessemer City Schools have also taken advantage of the program.
Tuscaloosa School Principal Continues Tradition of Providing Toys to Every Student at MLK Elementary
Inspired by a beloved holiday movie, Dr. LaTanya Williams-Collins, principal at Martin L. King, Jr. Elementary, kicked off the holiday season by providing every student in her school with a Christmas present Thursday afternoon. Collins became principal at MLK Elementary three years ago and noticed attendance, especially during the month...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
Center Point Council discusses purchase of vehicles
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune CENTER POINT – The Center Point City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 5, to discuss the proposed purchase of two vehicles. The council first considered the purchase of a Dodge truck to be used for code enforcement for $32,430.50. Mayor Bobby Scott said that the current vehicle has been […]
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
Family sought for deceased William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of a William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer, 69-year-old Jackie Curtis Haynes was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a […]
Longtime Leader of Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Step Down in March
Jim Page, the longtime head of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and one of the area's most visionary leaders, will step down in March to take another job in Huntsville. Page has accepted an offer to become Executive Vice President of MartinFederal Consulting, LLC, the Chamber said. Page...
BJCC board does the expected, holds onto its politically enabled power, influence and cushy box seats
This is an opinion column. Good for them. Good for the good old boy (and one female) network—heretofore referred to as the GOBN. Good for them for doing exactly what I thought they’d do, being exactly who I thought they were (an homage to the late football coach and friend Dennis Green). For defiantly holding their grip on the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.
wbrc.com
Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Sean of the South: Miss Fancy
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Avondale Park. Birmingham, Alabama. The town is decorated for Christmas. Garland everywhere. Wreaths aplenty. Visions of reindeer tinkling in the snow. There is an old man in the park, talking to a giant bronze elephant statue. His adult children are nearby, snapping photos. A small crowd is […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Birmingham, December 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on December 17, 2022, 20:30:00.
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
