VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Nokomis man has died following a crash Friday afternoon in Venice. The crash happened at the I-75 and Jacaranda Blvd interchange. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Buick SUV was driving southbound on Jacaranda Blvd and preparing to turn left to merge onto I-75 Southbound. Troopers say the motorcycle, driven by the victim, was approaching with the interchange and had the green light. That’s when the Buick turned left at the light and collided with the motorcycle.

VENICE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO