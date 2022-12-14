ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Deadly crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Nokomis man has died following a crash Friday afternoon in Venice. The crash happened at the I-75 and Jacaranda Blvd interchange. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Buick SUV was driving southbound on Jacaranda Blvd and preparing to turn left to merge onto I-75 Southbound. Troopers say the motorcycle, driven by the victim, was approaching with the interchange and had the green light. That’s when the Buick turned left at the light and collided with the motorcycle.
VENICE, FL
Police arrest student for threat at North Port High School

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced that there has been an arrest in a threat made against North Port High School. While the student says they made the comments in jest, officials say they take threats against schools very seriously. There was also a threat at Braden River High School earlier this week.
NORTH PORT, FL
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
NAPLES, FL
Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
SARASOTA, FL

