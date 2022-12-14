Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
Largo man knocked down large restaurant sign in wrong-way DUI crash, police say
A Largo man was accused of driving drunk and knocking down a large restaurant sign on Thursday.
Bradenton man killed in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Bradenton was killed in a crash in West Samoset on Saturday.
Man starved, kept in ‘filthy’ conditions by caretaker, Pinellas Park police say
A Pinellas Park man was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a man he was supposed to be taking care of, according to police.
Hillsborough County man killed after being ejected from pickup truck
A Dover man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Tampa man charged after infant dies in care, placed one-month-old in bathtub to ‘wake it up’
A man has been arrested following the death of a one-month-old baby.
Tampa police officer on leave after alleged DUI crash
A Tampa Police Department Officer was placed on administrative leave after he was suspected of driving under the influence on Friday.
Manatee County mom raising awareness about ransom calls after personal experience
A Manatee County mom got a call that would terrify any parent.
Videos show woman swiping packages from South Tampa home, apartment complex mailroom
Tampa police are looking for a woman who was caught on video swiping packages from a South Tampa home and an apartment complex mailroom.
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Nokomis man has died following a crash Friday afternoon in Venice. The crash happened at the I-75 and Jacaranda Blvd interchange. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Buick SUV was driving southbound on Jacaranda Blvd and preparing to turn left to merge onto I-75 Southbound. Troopers say the motorcycle, driven by the victim, was approaching with the interchange and had the green light. That’s when the Buick turned left at the light and collided with the motorcycle.
Convicted felon arrested in overnight Naples crash
Collier County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the overnight pursuit which ended in a vehicle crash in North Naples
Pinellas County man switched seats with passenger after fatal DUI crash: deputies
A Seminole man was accused of killing a pedestrian with his car and changing seats with his passenger to avoid arrest last year after new evidence surfaced.
Mysuncoast.com
Police arrest student for threat at North Port High School
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced that there has been an arrest in a threat made against North Port High School. While the student says they made the comments in jest, officials say they take threats against schools very seriously. There was also a threat at Braden River High School earlier this week.
Video shows how law enforcement helped man who drove off Caloosahatchee Bridge
Fort Myers Police Department said one person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed on the Caloosahatchee Bridge and into the river.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
Car drives off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge southbound lane is shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police...
10NEWS
Bump in traffic at Sarasota Bradenton Airport
The hurricane damage down south in Fort Myers destroyed a lot of tourism infrastructure. It's affected flight schedules and plans for people coming to the West Coas.
