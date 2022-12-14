ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

WALB 10

Update: 1 killed in Saturday Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. A 44-year-old male was killed in the shooting. According to dispatch, no arrests have...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the jail. Four former correction officers and a former nurse at the jail are charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to take contraband into the jail, use of a communication device to commit a felony, and the RICO act of racketeering.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store

A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Wanted fugitive captured in Sumter County Tuesday

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says that a wanted fugitive is in custody. Tuesday, December 14, SCSO assisted the U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in apprehending Alfred Boyd. Boyd was wanted on a warrant out of New Jersey for aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful possession of a firearm...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Propane tank catches on fire in Muscogee County bus yard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A propane tank flipped over, causing a fire, in the Muscogee County School District bus yard, according to officials. According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director, Kimberly Wright, the fire started around 5 p.m. The fire happened on the back of the property - located on Whitesville Road near Veterans Parkway.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office searching escaped inmate

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate and is requesting public help to locate Stephen Stephens. The sheriff’s office describes Stephens as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. According to law enforcement, Stephens’ believed the direction of travel is between the […]
STEWART COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: 19-year-old fatally shot in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Tuesday night shooting in Phenix City claimed the life of a 19-year-old male. The victim was 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith of Phenix City, according to the Russell County Coroners office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:31pm on Tuesday evening. More than a dozen Phenix City Police […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WALB 10

Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
ALBANY, GA

