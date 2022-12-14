Police: 25-year-old woman arrested for April 2022 murder in North College Hill

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with killing a 22-year-old man in North College Hill back in April, Cincinnati police said.

Jamiah Richardson has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Brennan Crites.

On April 8, North College Hill police and fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Galbraith Road for a vehicle fire. There, they found Crites dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators found that prior to the vehicle fire, Crites had been shot in the 2300 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police did not say what caused the vehicle fire or if Crites crashed his car after being shot, leading to the vehicle fire.

Richardson was located by CPD's Homicide Unit, with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, on Dec. 14.

She is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail Center.

CPD said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

