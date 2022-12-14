ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton ‘Plays Nice’ in Neon Floral Dress & 5-Inch Stiletto Boots With Tana Mongeau on ‘This Is Paris Podcast’

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Paris Hilton shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest “This Is Paris Podcast” with special guest and social media star Tana Mongeau. The video posted to Instagram yesterday saw Hilton walking through a doorway and past the camera in a neon floral ensemble and ankle booties. Mongeau followed closely behind.

The caption on the post read, “When I’m playing it nice on my podcast but @TanaMongeau has other plans.”

Hilton wore a dress featuring a striking neon yellow, pink and blue floral print set on a contrasting black background. The garment was long-sleeved and was layered overtop opaque black tights. Hilton accessorized her botanical ensemble with black leather fingerless gloves that offered the outfit a bit of edge.

Hilton completed her look with a preppy black Chanel headband fitted with the brand’s recognizable CC logo. She wore her hair back and out of her face, thanks to the designer headband, and emphasized her features with her usual glam.

As for footwear, Hilton sashayed in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels reaching at least 5 inches in height. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots. The style is a mainstay of many celebrities’ wardrobes, Hilton included.

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by the likes of Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo, and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaïa boots, Rothy’s flats, and comfy K-Swiss sneakers.

