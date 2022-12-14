ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Walmart Just Brought Back Black Friday Pricing on These Tech Gadgets For Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers

By Benjamin Hurvitz
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for many of us, that means it’s Christmas shopping time. If you missed all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales , there’s no need to panic. There are still plenty of deals to be found all over the web.

In addition to companies like Amazon offering fantastic Christmas prices , Walmart is having a massive blowout on electronics ranging from smart TVs to security cameras. In fact, we’ve seen Black Friday pricing on Hisense TVs, Samsung monitors, and Lenovo laptops come back into effect as the holidays approach.

Just be sure to double-check and make sure your gifts are scheduled to arrive before Christmas. To take advantage of fast, free shipping and extended returns, be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Walmart+ .

If you’re looking to get some last-minute Christmas shopping done, take a look at some of our favorite tech deals from Walmart’s holiday sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXTSk_0jie4v8i00

Turtle Beach Wireless Gaming Headset

Arrives before Christmas!

Whether you’re giftee is a PC gamer, an Xbox player, or just got their hands on the PS5, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX headphones offer an enhanced gameplay experience. With stellar sound, comfy ear cushions and a great microphone for chatting with friends, any gamer would love to find this under the tree. For the holidays, this gaming headset is now under $80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOPKh_0jie4v8i00

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10" Tablet

Buy Now

Buy Now

Our first entry on the list is this third-generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. For those of us who want a good tablet but don’t feel like spending upwards of $400 on an iPad, budget tablets like the Lenovo Tab make for a great alternative. The Tab M10 Plus features a cinematic display, fantastic audio, and a fast and powerful processor capable of gaming, streaming, or browsing. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also features special engineering to minimize eye fatigue and blue light emissions to save you from headaches.

You can also check out the 12 best Android tablets for browsing on the go .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rPGK_0jie4v8i00

Wyze Robot Vacuum

Buy Now

Buy Now

The Wyze Robot Vacuum was already widely considered affordable on any budget, but Walmart has this LiDAR based bot with a deep discount attached to it. We loved how it’s able to efficiently clean in straight lines thanks to this particular navigation technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOz63_0jie4v8i00

TOP TV DEAL

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV

Next-Day Shipping Available

Buy Now

Buy Now

The discount on this Hisense smart TV isn’t huge, but you won’t find any other TVs in this size class at this price point. Hisense has made some of the year’s most impressive budget TVs, and this could be a perfect last-minute Christmas gift for the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gubkL_0jie4v8i00

HP DeskJet 4175e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

Buy Now

Buy Now

We don’t often daydream about them as we do with phones or gaming consoles, but even in this increasingly paperless world, we often still rely on the humble printer. This HP DeskJet 4175e Inkjet printer is a great deal at $50 off, and it includes a year’s worth of instant ink. Some features of the HP printer include color scanning/printing, fast printing speeds, and linking to the HP smart app for things like mobile printing and faxing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwNul_0jie4v8i00

Soundcore by Anker- Flare 2 Portable Speaker

Buy Now

Buy Now

For anyone looking to add a little life to the party or just make their music sound a little better, Walmart is currently offering Soundcore by Anker’s Flare 2 Portable Speaker for 25% off its usual price.

The Flare 2 provides a responsive light show and plays music in all directions for a 360° audio/visual listening experience. It’s also waterproof and features PartyCast technology to link several Flare 2 speakers to the same streaming device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHhww_0jie4v8i00

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop

Buy Now

Buy Now

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop offers a computer capable of big things in a compact package. It features a super-efficient Intel Pentium processor, Dolby Audio speakers, Windows 11 OS (in S mode), and rapid charging. Also included is Microsoft 365 at no extra cost. A new laptop for only $129 is a tough deal to pass up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgcUs_0jie4v8i00

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

Buy Now

Buy Now

Everyone needs a good pair of earbuds , whether you need them for working out, studying, or simply listening to podcasts. That’s why it’s always good news when you find some on sale, like these Samsung Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy Buds feature a long-lasting battery life, active noise cancelation, and an AKG-tuned 12mm for enhanced bass tones. Also included is a carrying case that doubles as a charger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ne39W_0jie4v8i00

SAMSUNG 34-Inch Class Flat LED Ultra WQHD Monitor

Buy Now

Buy Now

If you’re looking for a great gift option for avid gamers, look no further than this Samsung 34” Class Flat LED Ultra WQHD monitor.

This monitor is a total steal for $170 off its original listing price . It’s loaded with features, boasting a 2.4x full HD display, endless space for multitasking, smooth gameplay capabilities, and picture-in-picture/picture-by-picture displays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwGlD_0jie4v8i00

Arlo Essential Camera – 3 Pack

Buy Now

Buy Now

These days, home security is more accessible than ever. There are many options on the market, and anybody can find a good security camera within their budget. It also means the competition is fierce, and you can find excellent deals like this 3-pack of wireless security cameras from Arlo for under $100.

The Arlo Essential Camera features two-way audio, 1080p HD video, easy setup, smart home integration, and year-round weather resistance for outdoor use. The 3-pack is also great for home security novices, giving them a whole system of cameras in one package deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RUoO_0jie4v8i00

Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit

Buy Now

Buy Now

The Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a digital camera under $500.00. It features precise auto-focus, a powerful 18-megapixel sensor, and the capability of DSLR quality photos and full HD videos. Also included are a lens kit and a SanDisk 32GB memory card.

This package makes for a nice gift for the budding photographer in your life, and for $80.00 off the regular sticker price, it’s easy on your wallet, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MC90L_0jie4v8i00

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Buy Now

Buy Now

Smartwatches are actually very handy tools. Aside from telling you what time it is, they can make phone calls, help you stay in shape, and integrate with your other smart devices. Samsung makes stellar smartwatches, and they integrate seamlessly with their smart home software, SmartThings.

Deals this good don’t come along every day, so if you want to save $150.00 on one of the best smartwatches on the market, check it out while you can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBJ6H_0jie4v8i00

VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Buy Now

Buy Now

We at SPY.com love smart TVs, and this Vizio 50” Class V-Series is no exception. It features 4K ultra-high-definition display, voice control, and easy integration with systems like Apple Home and Google Assistant to serve as the center of your smart home.

4K TVs like this pair great with next-gen gaming consoles. The Vizio’s V-Gaming engine shines when playing games like God of War: Ragnarok on Playstation 5, which Walmart currently offers as a bundle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6cXz_0jie4v8i00

Mario Party Superstars

Buy Now

Buy Now

When you have friends and family over for the holidays, you can entertain them with Mario Party Superstars for the Nintendo Switch. You’ll all have a lot of fun playing this best-selling multi-player title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AGpQ_0jie4v8i00

Anker eufy 25C Robot Vacuum

Buy Now

Buy Now

Don’t struggle with getting down on your hand and knees to clean your home. Anker’s Eufy 25c robot vacuum tackles hard floors and carpets to make sure they’re clean for all of your upcoming holiday events and parties.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

I’m Convinced This $7 Amazon Find Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer (and It Ships in Time for Christmas)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You only have one weekend left to complete your holiday shopping, and the rush is on to find the perfect gifts. Already, some of the best Christmas gifts are marked as “Arrives After Christmas” on Amazon, and the window is closing at other retailers, too. Fortunately, one of our favorite affordable stocking stuffers is still in stock and set to arrive before Christmas Eve. I’m talking about Welly Bravery Bandages and Adventure Kits, which I’m convinced are the perfect present for anyone on your...
SPY

There’s Still Time To Shop The 44 Best Gifts Under $100 for Any Holiday or Event

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. No matter the occasion or recipient, shopping for gifts can be a challenge. And if you’re on a budget, that challenge just got even trickier. With the Christmas holiday less than two weeks away, you’re likely going to be shopping for the best Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, and other holiday necessities without breaking the bank. If the holiday season leaves you with so many to buy gifts for, it makes sense that you’d want to find items within a reasonable price range so...
SPY

Review: Is the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Worth its Staggering Price?

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Not content to rest on their laurels for the year, Bowers & Wilkins released the Px8, which boasts some upgrades to the already impressive Px7 S2. But are the new additions worth the increased price, which clocks in at a staggering $699? The brand sent over a pair to test for our Bowers & Wilkins Px8 review — this is what we found. Bowers & Wilkins Px8 ANC Headphones Buy Now On Amazon Buy Now $699 at crutchfield Buy Now $699 at bowers & wilkins Buy...
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
The Verge

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
geekwire.com

Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company

Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
WASHINGTON STATE
SPY

Trust Me, This $35 Gift Might Look Like a Toy, but It’s Actually the Perfect Gift for Hard-To-Shop for Men

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. SPY works hard to find Christmas gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we take a lot of pride in finding the best gifts for impossible-to-shop-for men. Maybe it’s your dad, or your big brother, or even your own husband, but we all have a guy like that on our shopping list. So what do you get the guy who says he already has everything he needs? Well, one of our favorite gifts for hard-to-shop-for-guys is on sale right now. We’re...
Digital Trends

Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more

Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
SPY

Walmart’s Holiday Video Game Deals Are Truly Epic: PS5 Bundles Back in Stock, Save 57% on New Games

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Update: As of Friday, December 9 at 9:45 a.m., the PlayStation5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle is back in stock at Walmart! We’ve got gaming deals on the brain today. Maybe because tonight is the Game Awards and we’re itching to see what takes home the coveted Game of the Year award? Possibly. But much more likely because we’re at T-minus 17 days til the big day and Walmart is running a pile of great deals on some truly hard-to find...
Digital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, there are few things better than a big 65-inch TV to bring the proverbial big screen to your home. While they do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
SPY

Gift Giving on a Pinch: Amazon’s Practically Giving Away These Amazon Basics Brand Accessories

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season. For many, the gifts are already wrapped and under the tree, but some of us still have presents to buy before we can call it quits on our Christmas shopping. We’ve seen lots of great deals this holiday season from big companies, like Walmart’s last-minute Christmas deals, so don’t fret if you missed the discounts on Cyber Monday because you can still snag incredible deals on some of the best Christmas gift. For a limited...
SPY

Retro Toys Are Trending With Holiday Shoppers, and 90s Classics Like Easy-Bake Oven & Lite-Brite Are On Sale

This year, SPY’s gifting experts named the top trending gifts of the season. And alongside pickleball sets and new gadgets from Apple, we predicted that retro toys and games would be a big hit this year. Now, as the holiday shopping season ramps up, you can find classic 80s and 90s toys on sale. At Walmart, you can save $50 on the Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven, while Amazon has classic games like Bop-It, Super NES Classic and The Original Slinky. What was old is new again when it comes to gaming and toys. Not every classic toy from generations past is going...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy