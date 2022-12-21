These Last-Minute Walmart Deals On Tech Gadgets Can Be Picked Up Before Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and for many of us, that means it’s Christmas shopping time. If you missed all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales , there’s no need to panic. There are still plenty of deals to be found all over the web.

In addition to companies like Amazon offering fantastic Christmas prices , Walmart is having a massive blowout on electronics ranging from smart TVs to security cameras. In fact, we’ve seen Black Friday pricing on Hisense TVs, Samsung monitors, and Lenovo laptops come back into effect as the holidays approach.

Just be sure to double-check and make sure your gifts are scheduled to arrive before Christmas. To take advantage of fast, free shipping and extended returns, be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Walmart+ .

If you’re looking to get some last-minute Christmas shopping done, take a look at some of our favorite tech deals from Walmart’s holiday sale. Many of them can still be delivered before the big day, or picked up at a local Walmart store for your convenience.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

We’ve seen the second generation AirPods on sale numerous times before, but if you’re in desperate need of a Christmas gift, you can still buy them right now and pickup at a Walmart store near you. Now that’s music to our ears.

Turtle Beach Wireless Gaming Headset

Arrives before Christmas!

Whether you’re giftee is a PC gamer, an Xbox player, or just got their hands on the PS5, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX headphones offer an enhanced gameplay experience. With stellar sound, comfy ear cushions and a great microphone for chatting with friends, any gamer would love to find this under the tree. For the holidays, this gaming headset is now under $80.

Wyze Color Bulb (2-pack)

Don’t be left in the dark for a decent stocking stuffer gift. Walmart has a 2-pack of the Wyze Color Bulb on sale. We’ve tested them and really enjoyed the color saturation it was able to produce.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10" Tablet

Our first entry on the list is this third-generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. For those of us who want a good tablet but don’t feel like spending upwards of $400 on an iPad, budget tablets like the Lenovo Tab make for a great alternative. The Tab M10 Plus features a cinematic display, fantastic audio, and a fast and powerful processor capable of gaming, streaming, or browsing. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also features special engineering to minimize eye fatigue and blue light emissions to save you from headaches.



Wyze Robot Vacuum

The Wyze Robot Vacuum was already widely considered affordable on any budget, but Walmart has this LiDAR based bot with a deep discount attached to it. We loved how it’s able to efficiently clean in straight lines thanks to this particular navigation technology.

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV

The discount on this Hisense smart TV isn’t huge, but you won’t find any other TVs in this size class at this price point. Hisense has made some of the year’s most impressive budget TVs, and this could be a perfect last-minute Christmas gift for the family.

HP DeskJet 4175e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

We don’t often daydream about them as we do with phones or gaming consoles, but even in this increasingly paperless world, we often still rely on the humble printer. This HP DeskJet 4175e Inkjet printer is a great deal at $50 off, and it includes a year’s worth of instant ink. Some features of the HP printer include color scanning/printing, fast printing speeds, and linking to the HP smart app for things like mobile printing and faxing.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+

One of the most advanced robot vacuums we’ve tested the last year was the Ecovacs Deebot N8+. It was pricey when it first came out, but now it’s hard to resist with Walmart’s deal. This self-emptying robot vacuum did an incredible job of cleaning efficiently in straight lines.

Soundcore by Anker- Flare 2 Portable Speaker

For anyone looking to add a little life to the party or just make their music sound a little better, Walmart is currently offering Soundcore by Anker’s Flare 2 Portable Speaker for 25% off its usual price.



The Flare 2 provides a responsive light show and plays music in all directions for a 360° audio/visual listening experience. It’s also waterproof and features PartyCast technology to link several Flare 2 speakers to the same streaming device.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop offers a computer capable of big things in a compact package. It features a super-efficient Intel Pentium processor, Dolby Audio speakers, Windows 11 OS (in S mode), and rapid charging. Also included is Microsoft 365 at no extra cost. A new laptop for only $129 is a tough deal to pass up.

Apple TV (2nd Generation)

When it comes to watching your favorite streaming services, the Apple TV (2nd Gen) offers one of the best experiences around. Not only is there an abundance of content accessible on it, but Apple’s tvOS has one of the slickest user interfaces around.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

Everyone needs a good pair of earbuds , whether you need them for working out, studying, or simply listening to podcasts. That’s why it’s always good news when you find some on sale, like these Samsung Galaxy Buds.



The Galaxy Buds feature a long-lasting battery life, active noise cancelation, and an AKG-tuned 12mm for enhanced bass tones. Also included is a carrying case that doubles as a charger.

Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit

The Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a digital camera under $500.00. It features precise auto-focus, a powerful 18-megapixel sensor, and the capability of DSLR quality photos and full HD videos. Also included are a lens kit and a SanDisk 32GB memory card.



This package makes for a nice gift for the budding photographer in your life, and for $80.00 off the regular sticker price, it’s easy on your wallet, too.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Smartwatches are actually very handy tools. Aside from telling you what time it is, they can make phone calls, help you stay in shape, and integrate with your other smart devices. Samsung makes stellar smartwatches, and they integrate seamlessly with their smart home software, SmartThings.



Deals this good don’t come along every day, so if you want to save $150.00 on one of the best smartwatches on the market, check it out while you can.

VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

We at SPY.com love smart TVs, and this Vizio 50” Class V-Series is no exception. It features 4K ultra-high-definition display, voice control, and easy integration with systems like Apple Home and Google Assistant to serve as the center of your smart home.



4K TVs like this pair great with next-gen gaming consoles. The Vizio’s V-Gaming engine shines when playing games like God of War: Ragnarok on Playstation 5, which Walmart currently offers as a bundle .

Mario Party Superstars

When you have friends and family over for the holidays, you can entertain them with Mario Party Superstars for the Nintendo Switch. You’ll all have a lot of fun playing this best-selling multi-player title.

Anker eufy 25C Robot Vacuum

Don’t struggle with getting down on your hand and knees to clean your home. Anker’s Eufy 25c robot vacuum tackles hard floors and carpets to make sure they’re clean for all of your upcoming holiday events and parties.