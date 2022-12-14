Woman, 32, killed in Long Island house fire, 3 others injured

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Suffolk County officials are investigating a house fire that killed a woman and injured three others on Long Island early this morning, according to officials.

Officers responded to 1365 Carlls Straight Path in Dix Hills just before 3 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire at the location.

Two patrol officers and a sergeant attempted to enter the cottage but were repelled by the fire, police said.

They were transported to Stonybrook University Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire officials discovered 32-year-old Tanya Bathija had been killed in the fire.

A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.