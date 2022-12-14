ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dix Hills, NY

Woman, 32, killed in Long Island house fire, 3 others injured

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjB5z_0jie4h1m00

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Suffolk County officials are investigating a house fire that killed a woman and injured three others on Long Island early this morning, according to officials.

Officers responded to 1365 Carlls Straight Path in Dix Hills just before 3 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire at the location.

Two patrol officers and a sergeant attempted to enter the cottage but were repelled by the fire, police said.

They were transported to Stonybrook University Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire officials discovered 32-year-old Tanya Bathija had been killed in the fire.

A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Firefighters Battling Blaze in Bridgehampton

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Bridgehampton tonight. Described as “Fully engulfed” the home is located on the Bridgehampton/ Sag Harbor Turnpike just south of Hamptons Court. According to Southampton... more. She signed landmark gun control legislation this summer. This week she signed bills designed to ... by...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Firefighter among 4 injured in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- Four people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire in Brooklyn.It started around 5:30 p.m. Friday in an apartment building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Firefighters say the blaze was hard to get under control because the flames were trapped between the roof and the top floor of the building.The Red Cross is helping to relocate displaced families."There are 60 in apartments on the floor, and there are a couple of them that were heavily damaged, so we're not sure yet how many are displaced," FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said."We are already struggling. Like, what do those people who have no apartment tonight do?" building resident Odette Castaneda said. "Completely burned out. No windows. What do those people do tonight? It is a week before Christmas."The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police investigating deadly shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pelham Garden section.Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest on Morgan Avenue near Arnow Avenue. The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.Details are sketchy. Police say the shooter knew the victim.A woman, who says she is the wife of the victim, spoke to CBS2's Christine Sloan about some kind hostility between her husband and the suspect."It's my husband. It's my husband. We were supposed to move two weeks, and I'm a widow now. I'm a widow now with four boys. I can't believe this," she said."Who shot him?" Sloan asked."I don't know. I don't want say. I wasn't there," the woman said.Police say the suspect fled the scene.No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
BRONX, NY
myrye.com

20-Year-Old Resident in Upstate Multi-Car Accident

A 20-year-old female resident of Rye was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Chenango, according to New York State Police authorities. The names of the resident and others in the accident were not released. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 1:03 p.m., a member of...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Shore News Network

Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer

BAY SHORE, NY – A 82-year-old Louisiana man was the victim of a $9,800 scam by perpetrators operating out of Bay Shore, Long Island. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana sent $9800 to a location on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore as part of a cyber scam. “Fortunately, our detectives intercepted the cash at a location in Ronkonkoma. The money will be returned to the victim,” SFD said today in a statement. “Great job by our Financial Crimes detectives who intercepted cash that an elderly man mailed as part of a scam.” Detectives The post Police thwart $10k fraud against 82-year-old man from Bay Shore area scammer appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAY SHORE, NY
nyspnews.com

Traffic stop on the Meadowbrook State Parkway leads to gun arrest

On December 16, 2022, just after 5:00 PM, a Trooper initiated a traffic stop on the Meadowbrook State Parkway northbound, south of M3 in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Upon further investigation the Trooper found a loaded gun inside the vehicle. The gun located was a Taurus G2C 40 caliber with the serial number defaced.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers

A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge. Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.
FORT LEE, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream firefighters free trapped man

An unidentified man was caught in quite the snag when his leg was found trapped in a loading dock at the Green Acres Industrial Park on Nov. 22. The Valley Stream Volunteer Fire Department responded to the emergency call. Ladder 346 and Ladder 345 started began the extrication process while Assistant Chief Anthony Capone requested the Elmont Fire Department Technical Rescue to respond, and the individual was eventually freed with an industrial power saw.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police

A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
FLANDERS, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy