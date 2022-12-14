Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season. The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids. The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit. 65 kids were adopted from...
WSLS
Tyson Foods to donate more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Danville residents
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods to help those in need this holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 17, volunteers from the Tyson Foods Danville facility, Danville Community College and Danville City Council will be distributing more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken. The...
WDBJ7.com
Danville local opens Sparx skateboard shop in memory of his nephew
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Kyle Buckner is opening a skate shop on Main Street in honor of his nephew who passed away last year after battling addiction. Buckner was just nine when his nephew Austin Sparks was born. “By the time Austin could walk, he was actually playing...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WSLS
Danville Police, UPS host toy drive ahead of Christmas
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department hoping to brighten children’s spirits for the holidays with the help of UPS. They hosted their third annual toy drive, “Little Blue Helpers,” in the River City. Police said they were collecting toys for kids ages 0 to 12...
chathamstartribune.com
Annual Prunty turkey giveaway Saturday
It’s the giving season and Coach Robert Prunty is returning to his hometown of Chatham to do just that — give away more than 250 turkeys and hams on Saturday. “We’re trying to take a little load off of people during the holidays,” said Prunty, who along with his family and Ben and Betty Davenport, have been giving away the biggest menu item most folks have on their Christmas dinner tables for the past seven years.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball
Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Hidden Histories reaches fundraising goal for Henrietta Lacks statue
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After exceeding its fundraising goals of $160,000, the Roanoke Hidden Histories project will launch the next phase of completing the Henrietta Lacks statue at Lacks Plaza on Monday, Dec. 19. The project will focus on acknowledging and documenting painful and troubling aspects of shared history...
WSLS
Two Franklin County organizations working to support seniors, pets during holiday season
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Leaders from two Franklin County organizations are reaching out to help local seniors and pets, who they believe are sometimes forgotten during the holiday season. Dr. Iguaran, owner of the Red Oak Manor, is working with the Franklin County Humane Society to collect food for...
chathamstartribune.com
Who makes what in Danville
Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
SWVA Biochar to invest $2.6 million, create 15 jobs in Floyd County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
WSLS
Carilion hospitals impacted by ‘tripledemic,’ low supply of antibiotics
ROANOKE, Va. – In the midst of what doctors are calling a “tripledemic,” hospitals and pharmacies are experiencing shortages of certain medicines. “Tripledemic” refers to the combination of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases. Carilion said they’re seeing the impact- especially in pediatrics. “We’re really seeing...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
WDBJ7.com
Angels of Assisi to host Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are lots of four-legged friends in need of homes. Angels of Assisi is hosting a Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza to help find pets forever homes. Many dogs, cats, rabbits, and more will be available for adoption. The event will be Saturday, December...
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
