It’s the giving season and Coach Robert Prunty is returning to his hometown of Chatham to do just that — give away more than 250 turkeys and hams on Saturday. “We’re trying to take a little load off of people during the holidays,” said Prunty, who along with his family and Ben and Betty Davenport, have been giving away the biggest menu item most folks have on their Christmas dinner tables for the past seven years.

CHATHAM, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO