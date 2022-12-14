ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WDBJ7.com

The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season. The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids. The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit. 65 kids were adopted from...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville local opens Sparx skateboard shop in memory of his nephew

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Kyle Buckner is opening a skate shop on Main Street in honor of his nephew who passed away last year after battling addiction. Buckner was just nine when his nephew Austin Sparks was born. “By the time Austin could walk, he was actually playing...
DANVILLE, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville Police, UPS host toy drive ahead of Christmas

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department hoping to brighten children’s spirits for the holidays with the help of UPS. They hosted their third annual toy drive, “Little Blue Helpers,” in the River City. Police said they were collecting toys for kids ages 0 to 12...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Annual Prunty turkey giveaway Saturday

It’s the giving season and Coach Robert Prunty is returning to his hometown of Chatham to do just that — give away more than 250 turkeys and hams on Saturday. “We’re trying to take a little load off of people during the holidays,” said Prunty, who along with his family and Ben and Betty Davenport, have been giving away the biggest menu item most folks have on their Christmas dinner tables for the past seven years.
CHATHAM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball

Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Hidden Histories reaches fundraising goal for Henrietta Lacks statue

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After exceeding its fundraising goals of $160,000, the Roanoke Hidden Histories project will launch the next phase of completing the Henrietta Lacks statue at Lacks Plaza on Monday, Dec. 19. The project will focus on acknowledging and documenting painful and troubling aspects of shared history...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Who makes what in Danville

Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
LYNCHBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

SWVA Biochar to invest $2.6 million, create 15 jobs in Floyd County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Carilion hospitals impacted by ‘tripledemic,’ low supply of antibiotics

ROANOKE, Va. – In the midst of what doctors are calling a “tripledemic,” hospitals and pharmacies are experiencing shortages of certain medicines. “Tripledemic” refers to the combination of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases. Carilion said they’re seeing the impact- especially in pediatrics. “We’re really seeing...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

