ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota to Undergo Knee Surgery

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cF4Hy_0jie4KvB00

The quarterback has stepped away from the team since being demoted from the starter.

Days after Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was demoted from the starting role , Atlanta coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday that the veteran is expected to undergo knee surgery and be placed on the injured reserve list, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

After the quarterback change, Mariota stepped away from the team . Logan Woodside will serve as the backup quarterback to rookie Desmond Ridder .

Smith reiterated that Mariota’s knee injury had nothing to do with why Ridder was chosen to start this Sunday against the Saints. The coach said the rookie was going to get the starting role no matter what the circumstances.

“I’m not a medical expert, I’m just telling you that it had nothing to do with the decision,” Smith said.

The Falcons, who are 5–8 this season, are coming off a bye week. Ridder has not yet made his NFL debut, meaning Sunday will be the first time he plays a snap in a regular season game. The team trails the Buccaneers by one game in the NFC South.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

117K+
Followers
45K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy