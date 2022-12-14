Falcons QB Marcus Mariota to Undergo Knee Surgery

The quarterback has stepped away from the team since being demoted from the starter.

Days after Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was demoted from the starting role , Atlanta coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday that the veteran is expected to undergo knee surgery and be placed on the injured reserve list, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

After the quarterback change, Mariota stepped away from the team . Logan Woodside will serve as the backup quarterback to rookie Desmond Ridder .

Smith reiterated that Mariota’s knee injury had nothing to do with why Ridder was chosen to start this Sunday against the Saints. The coach said the rookie was going to get the starting role no matter what the circumstances.

“I’m not a medical expert, I’m just telling you that it had nothing to do with the decision,” Smith said.

The Falcons, who are 5–8 this season, are coming off a bye week. Ridder has not yet made his NFL debut, meaning Sunday will be the first time he plays a snap in a regular season game. The team trails the Buccaneers by one game in the NFC South.