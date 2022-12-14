Read full article on original website
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
How Concerned Should You Be About Identify Theft and Fraud in Idaho?
During the holiday season, most of us use our credit cards and debit card more than at any time of the year. We are out shopping at stores we may not normally enter, or going to sites that we typically never visit, and put in our info or use our cards in places we typically wouldn't. With so many purchases happening this time of year, if you aren't paying close attention to your statements, you may not realize that a charge has been made that you didn't make. Fraud and identity theft are common these days and peak more during the holiday season. Compared to other states, how does Idaho compare, and should you be worried about identity theft and fraud?
LOOK: You Won’t Believe Why This Southern Idaho House Is $21 Million
A few days ago I was writing about how surprised I was that Thousand Springs Resort had been placed up for sale, and in my search for information, I found something that blew me away. The price tag of one of the properties near the hot springs had me questioning the number of zeros I was seeing.
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Hunters Invited to Comment on Idaho Moose, Goat and Sheep Hunts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley region will get a chance Thursday to voice their thoughts on proposed hunting seasons for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting a number of open-house sessions on the proposed hunts across the state, including one on Dec. 15, at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome County from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the proposals HERE. The agency will be setting the seasons for the hunts for early next year. Comments can be given at any of the meetings or online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will set the final hunts in late January. People with Idaho Fish and Game will be on hand to answer any questions during the open-house meetings.
Our Neighbors North of Idaho Claim the COVID Vax Prevents Crashes
Color me skeptical on this one. A study in Canada suggests if you didn’t get the COVID vaccine you’re more likely to be involved in a car accident. Maybe people who don’t get the jab are bad drivers in the first place, but I don’t even buy that possibility. This sounds more like an effort to embarrass or frighten people who decided against the vaccine.
Fish and Game Begin Feeding Elk in Wood River Valley
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has started feeding elk in the Wood River Valley to prevent the animals from migrating into nearby towns. The feeding at Bullwacker, the only elk feeding station in Idaho, usually starts in December and lasts until April, according to Idaho Fish and Game. On average 125 elk are fed at the site during the winter. People have been asked to avoid the area so not to disturb the elk that gather there. "A large number of deer and elk have become year-round or seasonal residents within communities throughout the Wood River Valley, leading to an increased number of human-wildlife conflicts in the winter. Big game that remains in and around communities run a higher risk of getting hit on roads and highways, caught in fences, falling through thin ice on decorative ponds and into household window wells, as well as getting chased by off-leash dogs, and tangled in swing sets and hammocks," said Idaho Fish and Game in an announcement. Yearly feeding operations started in the 1980s, but elk have been fed by the agency since the 1950s periodically. Idaho Fish and Game asks that people living in the area not feed elk to prevent the animals from moving closer into neighborhoods. Earlier this week the U.S. Forest Service-Ketchum Ranger District closed some areas off to prevent people from disturbing deer and elk.
Ice Bumper Cars In Idaho Are A Fun Way To Ease Winter Road Rage
You may not want to drive on the roads of Idaho during the winter, but you will want to drive one of these cars. A few years ago, one of my buddies was planning to visit Twin Falls but due to a storm and a flat tire, he never made it. Instead, he spent an extra day in Coeur d’Alene and then stopped in McCall to see the famous Manchester Ice Center. He expected to see hockey or ice skating happening but instead was greeted with the sight of bumper cars on the ice. He sent me a few pictures and they really look like fun.
Why Idaho is Better Than Montana
Montana sucks!!! No, seriously, it's very nice and you can buy a good hamburger there. If there wasn’t a sign telling you that you were leaving one and entering another, would you know the difference between Montana and Idaho? I’ve made the drive up and down I-15 on a number of occasions and I can’t really say the terrain is vastly different. The same while driving on I-90. It’s a little greener along that road and there’s some water in places, but the view is pleasant in both states.
How the Icey Conditions and Technology this Winter in Idaho Could Make you Money
Winter is coming and officially begins on December 21, but the Magic Valley has already seen early signs of what is to come. Multiple times we have seen snow this year, and while the ice hasn't been terrible, there have been spots that have been a little slick a few mornings and nights. The inevitable is coming, and soon the ground will be white for days and weeks, possibly months at a time, as well as slick as an ice skating rink. While many dread these days of the year, it can be a great chance to create some memories, laughs, and potentially money as well.
TikTok Banned on Idaho Government Phones, Computers, and Networks
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's governor issued an executive order Wednesday banning the use of the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices and networks. Gov. Brad Little said in a statement the platform posses a risk to state and national security saying the Chinese government can use it to collect "critical information from our state and federal government." The executive order comes after the FBI issued a warning on the security threat the app and website can be used for espionage purposes. The order prohibits the downloading of the app or the access of the TikTok website on all state issued phones, computers, tablets, or other electronic devices that can access the internet. The order requires the app to be removed from any device that currently has it on it. The governor said the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services will block TikTok from government networks and devices. The order does not impact private or business related devices. Idaho joins several other states that have taken similar moves.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
Idaho Reddit User Makes Case For Weed Over Authorized Alcoholism
The alcohol versus marijuana debate is one that has been carried out by healthcare professionals for decades. A recent Idaho Reddit user bluntly, and astutely, questioned the state's willingness to allow bottles to empty over cached bowls. Many of us have errands to run on our lunch breaks. For many...
Idaho Prepper Has Wild Plot for Survival
There is a scene in an episode of the Simpsons where it appears the nuclear plant where Homer works is about to melt down. Homer’s irascible boss, Mr. Burns, pushes a button. A panel opens in his office revealing an escape pod with two seats. Burns jumps in and closes the door and leaves his long-suffering assistant, Smithers, on the outside.
Ban Of Public Drag Performances? One Twin Falls Event Is Hoping To Stop It
A new bill has been proposed to lawmakers to prevent the public performance of drag in Idaho. This weekend, there is an event in Twin Falls where LGBTQ+ and supporters can gather to help combat the potential decision. Ban Of Public Drag In Idaho Being Proposed. After several events where...
Environmentalists Could Shut Down Talk Radio in Idaho
I’m a broadcast lifer. For nearly 40 years I’ve worked in radio and TV. Mostly radio and with a few detours between broadcast jobs. I’ve come to believe it’s about the only thing I can really do on a daily basis. There are days when I feel like a buggy maker in 1910. You realize there’s still some business available but from a technological perspective, I’m in antique sales.
Is it Worth Buying the Most Expensive Christmas Tree in the Magic Valley?
Christmas is fast approaching and by now most people have their trees up, and decorated, and may even have a few presents under already. There are different routes to go to get a Christmas tree, especially in the Magic Valley. You can go out and buy one from a store or tree farm, you can go to the South Hills and cut one down, or perhaps you don't like dealing with the mess and decide to put up a fake one each year. Owning and using a fake tree is the cheapest route to go, as you buy it one year and then don't have to spend money every year, whereas others have to fork up the money every single year. Christmas trees can be expensive, and according to one sign in the Magic Valley, some can be a little pricier than others.
Idaho Girds for a Shortage of Oranges
When my mom was a little girl, Christmas usually consisted of one present and an orange. The latter was considered a delicacy in the snowy Great Lakes region where she grew up. Florida and California didn’t yet have the massive groves visitors see today. The Second World War broke out...
WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case
Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
