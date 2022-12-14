Perhaps it’s the way Netflix has conditioned us to think about its shows, but upon watching even just the pilot of The Recruit we couldn’t help but reduce it to its comparable titles. You know, the row of ones that would be recommended if you binged your way through it and hoped to find something similar to watch. You’d see Alias there, of course. And the likes of Chuck and Nikita. Maybe even stuff like The Blacklist and Covert Affairs. Which is to say: Many of the elements of this spy-adjacent show starring Internet boyfriend Noah Centineo feel decidedly familiar.

2 DAYS AGO