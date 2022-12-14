Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—1923, Emily In Paris, The Best Man: Final Chapters
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 18, to Thursday, December 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. 1923 (Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.) Taylor Sheridan...
A.V. Club
Donald Glover to finally star in Spider-Man movie… about some guy called Hypno-Hustler?
In the lead-up to Amazing Spider-Man, a lot of fans rallied around the idea of having noted nerd Donald Glover strap on the web-shooters, with the popularity of the campaign inspiring writer Brian Michael Bendis to later create Miles Morales for the Ultimate Spider-Man comic. Since then, “Donald Glover should play Spider-Man” has been the genesis for multiple meta Easter eggs, including Glover’s Community character Troy wearing Spidey pajamas in one episode, Glover voicing Miles in Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man, and Glover even showing up in the MCU as Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’ uncle. Hell, the shot of Troy dressed as Spider-Man was even an Easter egg in Into The Spider-Verse.
A.V. Club
Daisy Edgar-Jones lands potentially Earth moving role of Carole King in upcoming biopic
Carole King (left) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (right) Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images), Kate Green (Getty Images) It certainly seems to be the era of the beloved artist biopic, and the long-running musical adaptation, and, well, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who, based on her social media and sky-rocketing career, has apparently not had a single bad day since breaking into the mainstream with Normal People two years ago.
A.V. Club
HBO fast-tracks new Julio Torres show after canceling Los Espookys
Los Espookys may be one of the more gut-wrenching casualties of new CEO David Zaslav’s ongoing bloodbath at Warner Bros. Discovery, but HBO is still doing business with Julio Torres. (As they should be, as he is one of the funniest people alive.) Following the previous announcement that the comedian will be launching a new series, currently titled Little Films, IndieWire reports that the project is a priority for the network and is set to enter production in February. The synopsis reads:
A.V. Club
The best holiday movies to watch now on Peacock
Peacock may be the ingénue of the streaming landscape, but don’t underestimate their film selection—especially this holiday season. From old favorites (Miracle On 34th Street) to modern classics (Love Actually) to a handful of twisted Christmas tales (Black Christmas!), NBCUniversal’s fledgling TV service is a reliable source of what couch potatoes want Christmas season kicks into high gear. Read on for Peacock’s best holiday movies and The A.V. Club’s thoughts on each.
A.V. Club
Original Sabrina Melissa Joan Hart doesn't think a reboot could bring the same magic
If you’ve scrolled through HBO or Netflix any time in the past year or so, you may have noticed a strange phenomenon taking hold. Suddenly, colors seem brighter! Hair is spikier! And why are you feeling the sudden urge to dig out those jelly sandals from the back of your closet and pop on a Weezer record?
A.V. Club
Every James Cameron movie ranked, from Avatar: The Way Of Water to Piranha II: The Spawning
When you think of directing in terms of pure box office heft, you think of James Cameron. Despite Avatar: The Way Of Water being only the American auteur’s ninth film, his films have amassed more than $6 billion and he’s twice made the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time. Even Aliens and Terminator 2 both worked Herculean tasks in proving that what were formerly one-off masterpieces could be transformed into generation-spanning pop culture powerhouses.
A.V. Club
Martin Short shares that his early fears about working with Selena Gomez were quickly eased
Only Murders In The Building has been generally adored right out of the gate, and it’s no secret that its beloved, A-list talent is a key ingredient for the series’ success. Steve Martin and Martin Short have made their names over decades in film and comedy, while younger millennials and older zoomers grew up with Selena Gomez through her work on Disney Channel and her pop music.
A.V. Club
The Recruit offers cheap thrills wrapped around a pretty boy
Perhaps it’s the way Netflix has conditioned us to think about its shows, but upon watching even just the pilot of The Recruit we couldn’t help but reduce it to its comparable titles. You know, the row of ones that would be recommended if you binged your way through it and hoped to find something similar to watch. You’d see Alias there, of course. And the likes of Chuck and Nikita. Maybe even stuff like The Blacklist and Covert Affairs. Which is to say: Many of the elements of this spy-adjacent show starring Internet boyfriend Noah Centineo feel decidedly familiar.
A.V. Club
Netflix killed Blockbuster again
In a move that seems like the ultimate revelation of some deeply perverse scheme to just kill Blockbuster Video over and over again, Netflix has canceled its Blockbuster sitcom after one season. Was it not enough for Netflix to kill the actual Blockbuster Video, it had to make a somewhat poorly received sitcom about Blockbuster just so it could kill it again? Is there nothing so depraved that Netflix won’t sink to it in order to satisfy its twisted desires?!
A.V. Club
The Witcher: Blood Origin review: This Netflix prequel could use a hell of a lot more witcher
It’s been said many times before (on this very website, even), but the thing that makes the Witcher saga special in its various incarnations—the original books, the video games, Netflix’s live-action adaptation—is the eponymous monster-hunting “witcher” himself. Though he is very much a part of the high-fantasy world that birthed him, Geralt Of Rivia prides himself on not being a traditional fantasy hero even as the evidence disproving that argument continues to stack up. He’s clever and sarcastic and unpretentious in a way that takes the self-serious edge off of the fantasy genre, allowing the audience to be in on the joke, so to speak, when a Witcher story plays with fantasy tropes.
A.V. Club
Season two of Minx is still filming after getting canceled by HBO Max
Minx might have been canceled by HBO Max earlier this week, but the ’70s-set comedy about a male pin-up magazine is still hitting the presses. In a December 13 Instagram post, star Jake Johnson says that the cast and crew are continuing to work on the second season and are “about a week away from being finished shooting.”
A.V. Club
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 16, to Sunday, December 18. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Noah Centineo is a full-grown man in The Recruit. Netflix,...
A.V. Club
Shantaram canceled by Apple TV Plus after one season
Escaping from Australian prison may be easy for Charlie Hunnam’s character Lin Ford, but outrunning cancellation is a whole other beast. Apple TV+ has canceled the drama series Shantaram, effectively ending the series after the season one finale that aired today, per Deadline. Based on Gregory David Roberts’ 2003...
A.V. Club
Filmmaker Alex Keshishian considered shutting down production on Brittany Murphy's final movie
Over a decade on, the 2010 death of actor Brittany Murphy remains a captivating and troubling case. Murphy’s official cause of death was pneumonia, but as the 2021 HBO Max documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? spotlighted, there remains a strong air of mystery around Murphy’s all-too-short career and tragic death.
