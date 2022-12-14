Read full article on original website
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Saturday, Dec. 17
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported recently that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low. Since last...
Cortland County School closings, delays, early dismissals, and more (December 16th, 2022)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 16th at 9:06am. School districts and colleges in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's school day due to the weather. Here's...
Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, December 16
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022:. Our first major winter storm of the season will continue for most of today with a Winter Storm Warning remaining in effect. The second phase of this storm will unfold...
Truck rolls over into creek in Cortland County
A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
City of Cortland Police: Man Charged with Attempted Murder Following Shooting Incident on Main Street
Press release from the City of Cortland Police Department. On Friday December 16, 2022 at approximately 1:06 PM, Officers from the City of Cortland Police Department responded to 109 Main Street for a reported person who had been shot. A 30 year old female who lives in an apartment at 109 Main Street called 911 and reported being shot in the neck.
City Police responds to shooting incident in the City of Cortland
Press release from the City of Cortland Police Department. The City Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Main Street and Port Watson Street. We have the area blocked off at this time and we are asking that people avoid the area....
County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’
A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
Homer-owned bridge replacement unveiled
Village of Homer officials announced earlier this week both the town and village plan to replace the bridge on Wall Street overlooking the Tioughnioga River. “We are looking at a one lane walkway right next to it. We gotta talk to the nearby residents and that is the next step,” Village deputy mayor Patrick Clune said Tuesday. “The engineering is looking at the preliminary work because we have a pump station and a drain line that exists out there.”
