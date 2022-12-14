Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyWrld_FaymuzWashington State
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Prince George's Co. high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday that left one ninth-grader injured. The teen turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. He is being charged as an...
fox5dc.com
5-week-old puppy latest dog to be reported stolen in DC
D.C. police are asking for the public's help after an armed burglary lead to a stolen five-week-old puppy. It happened in Southwest, and FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a woman in the area who says she's moving in the new year because of the violence.
fox5dc.com
Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
Jury convicts man of killing mother dropping son off at Naval Academy
On Tuesday a jury in Anne Arundel County convicted Angelo Harrod of fatally shooting 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings, as she sat on an outdoor patio at the Graduate Hotel.
Alert Issued For Teen Mom In Maryland Reported Missing With Infant Twin Boys
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a missing teenager who may be in the company of her young children. The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they attempt to locate Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez, …
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has more details on the decision.
fox5dc.com
Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile
An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation's facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
fox5dc.com
Columbia Height's 'Tiny Timber' takes DC by storm
Columbia Height's Christmas tree caught a lot of flack on social media for its size...at first. But he's bringing awareness to District Bridges and their initiative 'Columbia Heights Civic Plaza For All.'
fox5dc.com
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin bans TikTok, WeChat on state devices
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is following in the footsteps of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and banning TikTok for some government officials. In addition to TikTok, the Executive Order Youngkin issued Friday also prohibits WeChat — and any other apps developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings — on Virginia government devices and state-run wireless networks.
Maryland high school basketball highlights (12/16/22)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland on December 9, 2022. Girls: Gwynn Park vs. Douglass Boys: Douglass vs. Gwynn Park Boys: Whitman vs. Einstein Boys: Poolesville vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase
WJLA
Governor Hogan declares Dec. 23 a State holiday, Maryland government offices to close
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Today, Governor Larry Hogan declared December 23, a state holiday in Maryland. The Christmas holiday falls on a weekend this year with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas Day on Sunday. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working...
Happy Holidays: Hogan Announces New State Day Off For Employees
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave an early holiday present to workers across the state. Hogan announced that all Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed an additional day on Friday, Dec. 23, allowing for employees to spend more time with friends and family over the long holiday weekend.
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Maryland based landscaping company hands out $28 million bonus to employees
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
fox5dc.com
2.5 million DC area residents to travel over end-of-year holidays; gas prices lowest since 2021
WASHINGTON - End-of-year-travel around the nation's capital is picking back up in a major way and it comes as gas prices fall to their lowest level since 2021. AAA estimates nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will travel at least 50 miles or more away from home this holiday season. This is expected to be an increase of about 2.5 percent compared to 2021.
Gov. Hogan welcomed governor-elect Wes Moore to governor's house
Governor-elect Wes Moore came to see his new digs today. Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady, Yumi Hogan, greeted Moore and his family on the steps of the governor's house.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
weaa.org
Maryland Braces For Icy Weather
(Baltimore, MD) -- Maryland is bracing for a big ice storm. Patchy ice is in the forecast in Baltimore this evening through late Thursday night, with slicker conditions further north and west. An Ice Storm Warning is issued for Garrett and Allegany counties. The western part of the state is...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
