ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

5-week-old puppy latest dog to be reported stolen in DC

D.C. police are asking for the public's help after an armed burglary lead to a stolen five-week-old puppy. It happened in Southwest, and FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a woman in the area who says she's moving in the new year because of the violence.
fox5dc.com

Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
fox5dc.com

Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile

An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation's facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
MCEWEN, TN
fox5dc.com

Columbia Height's 'Tiny Timber' takes DC by storm

Columbia Height's Christmas tree caught a lot of flack on social media for its size...at first. But he's bringing awareness to District Bridges and their initiative 'Columbia Heights Civic Plaza For All.'
fox5dc.com

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin bans TikTok, WeChat on state devices

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is following in the footsteps of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and banning TikTok for some government officials. In addition to TikTok, the Executive Order Youngkin issued Friday also prohibits WeChat — and any other apps developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings — on Virginia government devices and state-run wireless networks.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

2.5 million DC area residents to travel over end-of-year holidays; gas prices lowest since 2021

WASHINGTON - End-of-year-travel around the nation's capital is picking back up in a major way and it comes as gas prices fall to their lowest level since 2021. AAA estimates nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will travel at least 50 miles or more away from home this holiday season. This is expected to be an increase of about 2.5 percent compared to 2021.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Maryland Braces For Icy Weather

(Baltimore, MD) -- Maryland is bracing for a big ice storm. Patchy ice is in the forecast in Baltimore this evening through late Thursday night, with slicker conditions further north and west. An Ice Storm Warning is issued for Garrett and Allegany counties. The western part of the state is...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy