dallasexpress.com

Arctic Blast Coming to Texas

Freezing temperatures are returning to North Texas. The National Weather Service said that a hard freeze is likely to impact North and Central Texas next week. At or below-freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in the region over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Arctic Air Takes Aim on Texas

TYLER, Texas — Get ready for what could be the coldest Christmas in more than two decades here in East Texas. It won't challenge any record cold temperatures, but Christmas air will definitely have a winter sting. Will we have a White Christmas? At this time, it's not looking...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Power Grid Is Ready for Upcoming Arctic Cold Front: ERCOT

The operator of the Texas power grid expects to have enough power supplies to meet electricity demand as a surge of Arctic air plunges the state into freezing temperatures next week. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Friday that it is monitoring weather forecasts and "expects sufficient generation to...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Prepare For Frigid Air Before Thursday

Much colder temperatures arrive on Thursday as a cold front surges south across much of the US. The exact timing on the front is still somewhat uncertain, which is why there is a broader range of the high temperature on Thursday. Regardless, the day’s high temperature will likely occur during the morning, with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s throughout the day. The combination of strong north winds will result in wind chill values in the single digits and teens.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
MIDLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

Coldest Christmas In Years!

That push of bitterly cold air in February 2021 stressed energy grids in the South, most notably in Texas, where there was a deadly, multiday power grid failure. In addition, the coming round of cold will undoubtedly increase the energy demand across a wide swath of the nation due to the increased demand for heating. This time around, Texans will likely find themselves shivering again. Low temperatures later next week are forecast to settle near records just below zero in Amarillo and the teens around Dallas. Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas around Christmas.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - By now you have probably heard rumblings of an “arctic blast” on the way. Well, confidence is growing that a cold front bringing arctic air will push through a majority of the Lower 48, including Texas, a couple of days before Christmas. Here is what we do, and do not know.
TEXAS STATE
