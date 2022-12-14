ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do

Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic detoured after semi-trailer caught fire in Oldham County

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Officials with TxDOT Amarillo report that I-40 eastbound has been reopened. Original Story. OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fire involving the trailer of a semi-truck near the Potter County/Oldham County line. According to DPS, the fire wasn’t caused by a […]
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy