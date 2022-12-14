Read full article on original website
Let’s Road Trip to these Perfect 3-Day Weekend Destinations
When it comes to getting away for the weekend, most of us tend to do short getaways. If you are looking to get away for a 3-Day Weekend, here are a few great places near Amarillo to visit. Ruidoso, NM. Ruidoso is about 4 1/2 hours away from Amarillo. It...
abc7amarillo.com
5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
Free Stuff & Sanity? Amarillo’s Winter Reading Challenge Is Here.
So here we are, approaching that ever-dreaded winter break from school. Sure, the kids LOVE having 3+ weeks off, but as a parent, you're sitting there pulling your hair out just thinking about it. How are you going to keep the kids busy for that amount of time, to where...
One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
Christmas Miracle – Amarillo Trash Service Back to Normal Soon
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do
Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!
The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
KFDA
WTAMU former president, wife $2.1 million gift to create ‘companion animal’ minor
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University received $2.1 million from President Emeritus Dr. Russell Long, and his wife, Natrelle Long to establish a companion animal minor. The new minor degree will allow students from all majors to gain more knowledge of their pets. The gift from the former...
Is Amarillo Worth Visiting? Here’s What People Had To Say.
So you wanna go on vacation, and you're going through all the different places you could go. When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, it all depends on what you're looking to do. Is it a beach you crave? Is sightseeing some big attractions on the list?. Maybe it's...
Where Can You Get a Meal on Christmas Day in Amarillo?
There are undoubtedly many different reasons you may be looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day. You may have a tradition of taking the family out for Christmas dinner. Heck, you may be tired of family and have to get away. Maybe you are traveling and need a...
Amarillo Christmas Tradition The Birth of Christ Cowboy Style
The Amarillo area has many Christmas traditions. One of those stories takes the story of the birth of Jesus and puts a spin on it. What if Jesus had been born in the time of the Cowboy? What would his birth have looked like?. The Baby Jesus still would have...
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
Amarillo Make Sure Getting Scammed is Not Under Tree
We made our lists. We have checked them twice. We are marking off what needs to be done this holiday season. It seems that we have so much to do in so little time. So one thing we need to make sure of is that we stay away from being scammed.
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Leaving Amarillo? Here Are The Top Destinations We’re Moving To.
You've heard it. I've heard it. People from Amarillo complaining about the influx of people moving to Yellow City causing all kinds of traffic headaches, longer lines at our favorite places, blah blah blah, and the list goes on. So, when we're finally fed up with people not knowing how to merge on to the highway, where do we go?
The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations
It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
Traffic detoured after semi-trailer caught fire in Oldham County
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Officials with TxDOT Amarillo report that I-40 eastbound has been reopened. Original Story. OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fire involving the trailer of a semi-truck near the Potter County/Oldham County line. According to DPS, the fire wasn’t caused by a […]
Need To Get Away On Xmas Eve & Day? Here’s Amarillo Spots Open.
One thing the holidays tend to bring is the gathering of families. Some travel in from out of town, and some just get together since they're all in town. No matter how you look at it, families are a core part of the holidays. While it's great to see family,...
