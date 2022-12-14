ALLENTOWN, PA – Santa Claus is making his rounds through Allentown on Saturday, escorted by police officers and firefighters. Santa will be escorted by our firefighters and police officers to four fire stations across the city on Saturday, December 17 at 12:15 p.m. Santa will be on the lookout for kids along the way and will hand out candy canes. The first 100 children at each fire station will receive small gifts from Santa, who will meet with them at each station. Each firehouse visit will be limited to 20 minutes in order to allow Santa time to travel to The post Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort appeared first on Shore News Network.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO