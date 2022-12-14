Read full article on original website
Related
Brunch with Santa in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre aimed to make holiday traditions a little more accessible this season. A few dozen families visited Firwood United Methodist Church on Saturday morning for a Christmas brunch all for children and adults with special needs. Santa was on hand, of course, for photos...
Santa makes pre-holiday stops in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule on Saturday to make the rounds across our area. His first stop was in Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County. Members of the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company took Santa around different neighborhoods aboard a firetruck...
16 To The Rescue: Hummingbird
SCRANTON, Pa. — This green-eyed girl is Hummingbird. Her favorite pastimes include hanging out in her cat tree, being petted, and being petted some more. Hummingbird was hit by a car in Scranton in June. A neighbor rescued her and called St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. But after volunteers there took her in and got her checked out, they learned she did not have any broken bones and was going to be perfectly OK.
Holiday pierogi sale in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Pa. — Members of the St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield bagged up pierogis on Friday for the church's annual sale. Some are frozen; others are piping hot right from the deep fryer. Volunteers made dozens of pierogis over the past three weekends in preparation for the sale.
Families take in free movie in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County-based law firm, Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn, brought back its annual free movie event on Saturday. The F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre hosted the event. There was live entertainment and free popcorn ahead of the presentation of the Disney hit "Encanto". "It's the...
Skating with Santa in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Santa laced up his ice skates on Saturday night in Luzerne County. Revolution Ice Centre near Pittston hosted a Skate with Santa; complete with the big man himself and lots of winter-themed treats. Skaters could enjoy hot chocolate and smores while listening to some Christmas classics.
Tegna donates $8,000 to veterans in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — 'Tis the season of giving, and Newswatch16's parent company, Tegna, is doing just that in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans at the American Legion Post 328 on North Main Street. This is all a part...
Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort
ALLENTOWN, PA – Santa Claus is making his rounds through Allentown on Saturday, escorted by police officers and firefighters. Santa will be escorted by our firefighters and police officers to four fire stations across the city on Saturday, December 17 at 12:15 p.m. Santa will be on the lookout for kids along the way and will hand out candy canes. The first 100 children at each fire station will receive small gifts from Santa, who will meet with them at each station. Each firehouse visit will be limited to 20 minutes in order to allow Santa time to travel to The post Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort appeared first on Shore News Network.
Salvation Army gives ‘Coats for Kids’ to families in need
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — Hundreds and hundreds of local children in need are getting the gift of warmth this holiday season. They are receiving coats donated through the recent Eyewitness News Coats for Kids campaign. Browsing a display table filled with coats, Dasia Reveron, a mother of three from Edwardsville, needed a couple of them […]
Cancer institute receives Tegna grant
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Tegna Foundation donated $7,000 to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute in Scranton. Tegna is WNEP's parent company. The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute offers community-based cancer screenings to low-income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals. The Tegna Foundation supports nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves, like Scranton...
Fallen Lehigh County firefighters honored
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — It was a somber day as firefighters from across the region gathered at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen heroes: Assistant Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, both of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli. "Well, there...
Opening day for skiers at Montage Mountain
MOOSIC, Pa. — It's the most wonderful time of the year for skiers in our area now that resorts have begun opening up for the season. Newswatch 16's Photojournalist James Pennington checked out the slopes on Montage Mountain's opening day on Friday. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
Beer for books fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Beer and books might seem like an unlikely combination, but it made perfect sense for a fundraiser in Luzerne County. The Wyoming Free Library hosted its third beer for books event at Sabatini's Bottle Shop in Exeter. For $25, you got three beers and unlimited...
Stuffing the bus with presents in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority held a "Stuff the bus" event Wednesday morning, benefiting Toys for Tots. LCTA staff, U.S. Marines, and even Santa collected new, unwrapped toys, books, games, and cash donations for children this year. So the seats on the bus are full...
Plymouth Rotary's Kids at Christmas Program
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Santa's elves were hard at work Tuesday night in Luzerne County. Volunteers wrapped presents as part of the Rotary Club of Plymouth's Kids at Christmas Program. Cheerleaders from Wyoming Valley West, another rotary, and other community members came out to help put the presents together.
Free movie day is back this weekend in Wilkes-Barre after pandemic hiatus
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free holiday tradition is back Saturday in Wilkes-Barre. The law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is bringing back its annual free movie event Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square. The holiday tradition didn't happen for the past two years because of the...
'It means a lot' — Beads of Courage program kicks off in Pittston
PITTSTON, Pa. — There's a chain of beads that firefighter Tom Heffers carries around with him when he responds to calls in the Pittston area. Each has a story. "This bead here, it's out in California. I'm pen pals with the little girl," explained Heffers. "Her name's Dana, and she wore this for her last doctor's visit, and she has a necklace with it as the centerpiece."
'I'm happy!' — Folks in Lackawanna County await snow
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — People hear snow in the forecast, and hardware stores are one of the busiest places to pick up supplies to melt the snow or stay warm. Bag after bag of rock salt was loaded into a car outside Justus True Value Home & Garden near Waverly. Inside, customers were lined up with hands and carts filled with snow brushes and shovels to combat the upcoming snowstorm.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week
Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
Hawk rescued from Walmart entrance
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There was a different wild kind of intruder at a Walmart in Luzerne County Wednesday morning. The Game Commission worked to capture a hawk that was flying around the main entrance of the store in Pittston Township. The unlikely visitor caused some commotion among shoppers,...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0