ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manawa, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waupacanow.com

Kasper, Violet

Violet Erna Kasper, age 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee on December 14 after a brief illness. Violet was born November 14, 1929, in Athens, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arnold and Eleanora (nee Strege) Duerr. She spent her childhood in both the Athens area and North Dakota. Violet graduated from Athens High School in 1947. After spending time in the Milwaukee area as a nanny, Violet was united in marriage to Lester (Bud) Kasper on June 3, 1950, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. They lived in Bear Creek until June 1967, when they moved to a home in the Township of Larrabee. Violet was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bear Creek until the family transferred to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Clintonville, where she remained a member the rest of her life. She lived her whole life by her confirmation verse “Be thou faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of Life” (Revelation 2:10).
BEAR CREEK, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West grad crowned Miss America

A Wausau West graduate and University of Wisconsin engineering student has been crowned Miss America. Grace Stanke is the first nuclear engineering student and third Miss Wisconsin to earn the honor. Stable is the daughter of Darrin and Jenny Stanke. She earned the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and...
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

Smith, Carolyn A.

Carolyn A. Smith, a retired Foreign Service Officer, of Waupaca, WI passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 of cancer. Carolyn was born on February 9, 1951; daughter of the late Thomas and Eunice (Justman) Smith. She lived in northeastern Wisconsin. Carolyn joined the Department of State in 1975 and later, the US Information Agency. Carolyn served in Ecuador, Tanzania, Turkey, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria, Mexico, Russia, Germany, Afghanistan, and Washington DC. She loved to read and travel and enjoyed volunteer activities in retirement. She was an ardent fan of Wisconsin sport teams.
WAUPACA, WI
WSAW

Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WSAW) - Wausau native Grace Stanke has won the title of Miss America. She beat out Miss New York for the crown. The Wausau West grad was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June. The 20-year-old recently won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her classical violin performance, earning a...
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

Turner named district attorney

Governor appoints Waupaca County assistant DA to finish Isherwood’s term. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Kat Turner to serve as Waupaca County District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Veronica Isherwood’s resignation. Turner will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Christmas wonder concealed within Oshkosh church

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Much like the Bethlehem stable depicted in creches around the world, the basement of the Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church is an unassuming place but holds a Christmas wonder. Inside is a vast display of scenes depicting the birth of Christ, made of everything from...
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

New London needs lifeguards

New London’s Aquatic and Fitness center is used by swim teams, school groups, families and seniors. Despite being a popular destination for New London residents, the center has been forced to scale back operations due to a shortage of lifeguards. “It makes me sick to my stomach to even...
NEW LONDON, WI
waupacanow.com

Bak, Edward G.

Edward G. Bak, age 69 of the Township of Grant, Shawano County, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca Common Council update

Tajikistan visitors, Stiebs to retire, city deer hunt. A delegation from Tajikistan visited Waupaca for a 10-day visit. They arrived in Wisconsin on Dec. 2. Tajikistan is a mountainous country slightly smaller than Wisconsin that is tucked between China, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. This visit was part of the Congress-sponsored...
WAUPACA, WI
Daily Reporter

Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son

Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

NE Wisconsin Manufacturers Cautiously Optimistic For 2023

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

PHOTOS: How much did you get? December 14-15 snowfall totals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, you’re in luck. The snow from this winter storm will likely stick around for the holiday. The National Weather Service has compiled snowfall totals from the December 14-15 snowstorm. NWS receives reports from trained spotters and local media. If a location had more than one report, we used the higher total.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy