Violet Erna Kasper, age 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee on December 14 after a brief illness. Violet was born November 14, 1929, in Athens, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arnold and Eleanora (nee Strege) Duerr. She spent her childhood in both the Athens area and North Dakota. Violet graduated from Athens High School in 1947. After spending time in the Milwaukee area as a nanny, Violet was united in marriage to Lester (Bud) Kasper on June 3, 1950, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. They lived in Bear Creek until June 1967, when they moved to a home in the Township of Larrabee. Violet was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bear Creek until the family transferred to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Clintonville, where she remained a member the rest of her life. She lived her whole life by her confirmation verse “Be thou faithful unto death and I will give you the crown of Life” (Revelation 2:10).

BEAR CREEK, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO