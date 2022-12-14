Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in I-77 crash in Summit County
State troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Summit County Saturday evening.
cleveland19.com
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people and a firefighter were injured Saturday morning during a house fire in Sheffield Village, according to Chief Scott Gilles. First responders arrived at the Dec. 17 fire at around 9:28 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Kevin Street, according to a department press release.
Driver crashes SUV into 2 North Ridgeville homes
Police are investigating after a car crashed into two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon.
Woman killed in single-car crash in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed in a single-car crash that took place in Ashtabula County on Thursday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:24 PM on State Route 45 near the intersection of Tische Road. A woman driving a white...
Elderly pedestrian hit, killed in crash with 93-year-old driver
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 75-year-old man was hit and killed while walking along State Route 18 in Lorain County on Thursday evening.
Crash closes Route 46 in Trumbull County
Ohio State Highway Patrol was first called to a three vehicle crash on Route 46 near Squires Lane shortly before 8 a.m.
‘Shocking’ video shows local troopers’ encounter with impaired driver
Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows from 2019 to December 2022, there were more than 1,800 OVI-related crashes combined in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90
Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.
Police: Concord Twp. woman let 13-year-old granddaughter smoke pot
A Concord Township grandmother is facing charges after police say she let her granddaughter smoke pot with her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Tuesday at a home on Lindsey Hollow Road. The 13-year old granddaughter told police she took four hits from a glass pipe her grandmother gave her. Police have not […]
WFMJ.com
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
New cluster home subdivision proposed for Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Joe Ruggiero of Ruggiero Construction appeared before Middleburg Heights Planning Commission on Dec. 14 with preliminary plans showing a new subdivision proposed for Benedict Drive, between Fry Road and Interstate 71. Ruggiero seeks to build 16 single-family detached cluster homes by extending Benedict Drive from...
Officials investigate what happened to plane engine during takeoff at Hopkins: I-Team
An airport spokesman says it happened just after 7 a.m. when part of a hose used by the ground crew got into the engine.
Cuyahoga County, most of Northeast Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for third week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most Northast Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the third week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit were among the counties classified as...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
Winter Weather Watch issued for Ashtabula County for Saturday night into Monday
A Winter Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula County starting on Saturday at 10 p.m. through Sunday morning to 4 p.m.
Do you know this family? Vintage family photos found in secondhand luggage
A Northeast Ohio woman is trying to solve a mystery that began to unfold after she bought a suitcase at a local thrift store.
Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
Concrete barriers causing a stir around Northfield businesses
A pair of concrete barriers have captured the attention of businesses, customers and the zoning inspector in Northfield Center Township.
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
New area code coming for Trumbull County
Some residents in Trumbull County are set to receive a new area code.
