Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
KXLY
Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public
A trio of independent oversight reports on conditions in Washington’s state prisons were drafted more than a year ago, but their findings still haven’t been released. The results of these state investigations, paid for with tax dollars, are so secret, in fact, that when copies of the Washington Office of Corrections Ombuds reports were obtained by Crosscut via a public records request, they were almost completely redacted, meaning it is impossible to know what information they contain.
Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming
Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
Chronicle
Lewis County-Based Adventure Medics Provides Emergency Care in Hard-to-Reach Places in Washington
ATVs, four-wheel-drive and chain saws aren’t typically associated with emergency medical response, but when someone is injured in a place that’s difficult to reach or is blocked off by fallen trees, first responders need a way to safely treat and transport the patient. That’s where Adventure Medics comes...
Counties release recount results in 3rd Congressional District race between Gluesenkamp Perez, Kent
Several counties have released the results of their recounts in the race between Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Cowlitz County, which held its recount Wednesday, found one additional vote for Gluesenkamp Perez and one vote for Kent. Clark County, which had...
KUOW
Taking stock of WA state’s decade of legal cannabis, and what to expect next
November 2022 marked a decade since Washington voted to legalize recreational cannabis. There was a lot of fanfare — and uncertainty — when voters set the state on this path back in 2012. So what are the big takeaways about our legal cannabis market so far?. Most WA...
Tri-City Herald
‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate
Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic too deeply affected the search for a suitable location. Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told The News Tribune...
Fishing Washington’s urban wilderness
Muckleshoot fishermen pursue chum salmon along the heavily industrialized Duwamish River
Chronicle
Washington State Set to Receive $39.8 Million In Grants From NOAA For Fish Barrier Removal
On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced it is awarding $39,819,704 in grants to tribes, local governments and communities in Washington state for the removal of fish barriers and restoration of salmon habitat, according to a news release from Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office. A total of...
Washington Examiner
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks...
Washington Examiner
Inslee proposes $70.4B budget with major focus on homeless crisis
(The Center Square) – Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled his proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget on Wednesday afternoon. He emphasized that it addresses housing and homelessness, as well as the issues of behavioral health and climate change. According to a budget and policy highlights document on the...
KHQ Right Now
Governor Inslee proposes $70 billion for next two years
Gov. Jay Inslee proposed a Washington state budget totaling more than $70 billion for the next two years on Thursday. The proposal will guide the Washington State Legislature during its upcoming session.
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended...
q13fox.com
Number of deadly crashes rising in Washington
Experts say they have seen an increasing number of deadly crashes this year. A WA Sen. is looking to lower BAC levels.
WSTC votes in favor of switching to pay-per-mile charge for Washington drivers, rather than gas tax
OLYMPIA, Wash. — One of the reasons why gas may be expensive in your area is because Washington has the third-highest gas tax in the nation. On Tuesday, the Washington State Transportation Commission voted unanimously to recommend replacing that high gas tax we all pay at the pump with a per-mile charge.
q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for severe storms that swept through Washington in early November. Storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around Puget Sound, central and southwest Washington. Trees came down and blocked roads and damaged public utilities. A young woman was even fatally struck by a tree in her bedroom in Marysville.
Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training
(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spend on the provision of abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023 — 2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature...
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
thewhiskeywash.com
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
