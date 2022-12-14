ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public

A trio of independent oversight reports on conditions in Washington’s state prisons were drafted more than a year ago, but their findings still haven’t been released. The results of these state investigations, paid for with tax dollars, are so secret, in fact, that when copies of the Washington Office of Corrections Ombuds reports were obtained by Crosscut via a public records request, they were almost completely redacted, meaning it is impossible to know what information they contain.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming

Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Inslee proposes $70.4B budget with major focus on homeless crisis

(The Center Square) – Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled his proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget on Wednesday afternoon. He emphasized that it addresses housing and homelessness, as well as the issues of behavioral health and climate change. According to a budget and policy highlights document on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for severe storms that swept through Washington in early November. Storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around Puget Sound, central and southwest Washington. Trees came down and blocked roads and damaged public utilities. A young woman was even fatally struck by a tree in her bedroom in Marysville.
WASHINGTON STATE
police1.com

Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
thewhiskeywash.com

Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State

Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
WASHINGTON STATE

