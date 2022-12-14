ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

National Wreath Day on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota National Cemetery is one of 3,100 locations across the country participating in National Wreath Day. The day began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of Wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Over 19,000 wreaths were delivered to the Sarasota...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drive Sober: Sarasota Police issue warning to drivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning being issued by Sarasota Police this holiday season. Police are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share the vital message about the dangers of drunk driving. Drivers will...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect arrested for San Carlos Park McDonald’s robbery

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a robbery at a San Carlos Park McDonald’s on Saturday night. WINK News saw several deputy vehicles at the McDonald’s on Constitution Boulevard on Saturday night. LCSO has confirmed that they were responding to a robbery at that location.
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
NBC 2

Car drives off US 41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River

Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is shut down after a car drove off the bridge and into the river. The Fort Myers police closed both lanes and multiple units are on the scene. The driver has been rescued and taken into a hospital. The incident is currently...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mass resignations at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — Nearly all firefighters at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue, including their Chief, have submitted their resignations. Bill Byrnes, Commissioner of The Upper Captiva Fire and Rescue Board, told NBC2 that 40 of the 46 firefighters have resigned from their position at the end of the year.
CAPTIVA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police arrest student for threat at North Port High School

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced that there has been an arrest in a threat made against North Port High School. While the student says they made the comments in jest, officials say they take threats against schools very seriously. There was also a threat at Braden River High School earlier this week.
NORTH PORT, FL
wqcs.org

FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue

Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast organizations provide for those in need

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Englewood Sunset Rotary Club joined together with local clubs and community members to help feed those affected by hurricane Ian for the ‘Holidays without Hunger’ event. Holidays without Hunger took place at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood and saw over one hundred...
ENGLEWOOD, FL

