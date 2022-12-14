Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Watch: Deputies work to save man from Florida river after car crash
Rescue crews can be seen performing CPR on the man atop his nearly-submerged vehicle in video shared by the sheriff's office.
WATCH: Florida deputies rescue driver after truck crashes into river
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office saved a man Saturday morning after his car crashed into the Caloosahatchee River.
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
Mysuncoast.com
National Wreath Day on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota National Cemetery is one of 3,100 locations across the country participating in National Wreath Day. The day began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of Wreaths at the end of the holiday season. Over 19,000 wreaths were delivered to the Sarasota...
Motorcyclist caught performing dangerous stunts on Cape Coral roads
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous biker riding on Cape Coral Parkway gets caught on camera swerving through traffic on one wheel. The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said it can arrest the person behind the wheel for reckless driving. “We just have to continue to remind our residents...
Mysuncoast.com
Drive Sober: Sarasota Police issue warning to drivers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning being issued by Sarasota Police this holiday season. Police are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share the vital message about the dangers of drunk driving. Drivers will...
Two men wanted for lurking around several Southwest Florida jewelry stores
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for two men who “appear to be working in tandem tampering power breakers” at several jewelry stores around Southwest Florida. An unknown man went to the back of Bradley’s Fine Jewelers, located at 14260 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers, on...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect arrested for San Carlos Park McDonald’s robbery
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a robbery at a San Carlos Park McDonald’s on Saturday night. WINK News saw several deputy vehicles at the McDonald’s on Constitution Boulevard on Saturday night. LCSO has confirmed that they were responding to a robbery at that location.
NBC 2
Car drives off US 41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is shut down after a car drove off the bridge and into the river. The Fort Myers police closed both lanes and multiple units are on the scene. The driver has been rescued and taken into a hospital. The incident is currently...
Mass resignations at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue
CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — Nearly all firefighters at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue, including their Chief, have submitted their resignations. Bill Byrnes, Commissioner of The Upper Captiva Fire and Rescue Board, told NBC2 that 40 of the 46 firefighters have resigned from their position at the end of the year.
Mysuncoast.com
Police arrest student for threat at North Port High School
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced that there has been an arrest in a threat made against North Port High School. While the student says they made the comments in jest, officials say they take threats against schools very seriously. There was also a threat at Braden River High School earlier this week.
Bradenton man killed in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Bradenton was killed in a crash in West Samoset on Saturday.
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
Homeless man breaks into Cape Coral church for a cup of coffee
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A homeless man was arrested after attempting to break into a church located at 133 NE Pine Island Rd. for coffee. According to authorities, a cleaning crew inside Centro Cristiano Church heard a window break and spotted James Reed, 54, trying to enter the church.
Two Muslim homes in San Carlos park vandalized in suspected hate crime
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Two Lee County Muslim families who live on the same street believe they may have been the victims of a hate crime. They said they’ve been taunted and their homes have been vandalized… and even broken into. The families who live along...
Record number of guns found on passengers at RSW in 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – At the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), poinsettias fill the empty spaces and the sound of kids caroling fills the air. There’s a hustle and bustle that tells you one thing: it’s the start of the busy holiday season at the airport.
wqcs.org
FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue
Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Man bitten by alligator after using pond to wash hands, frees himself to call 911
A man is recovering after he was bitten by an alligator on Thursday morning.
Convicted felon arrested in overnight Naples crash
Collier County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the overnight pursuit which ended in a vehicle crash in North Naples
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast organizations provide for those in need
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Englewood Sunset Rotary Club joined together with local clubs and community members to help feed those affected by hurricane Ian for the ‘Holidays without Hunger’ event. Holidays without Hunger took place at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood and saw over one hundred...
