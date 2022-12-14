SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday night, Lincoln tangled with, and defeated in overtime, Mineral County opponent Keyser. On day two of the trip to Mineral County, Lincoln tangled with, but this time lost to, Mineral County opponent Frankfort, 51-37. “It’s one of those things, if you would have told me we’d be 1-1 after coming over here, I probably would have been happy. But after getting the first one last night, we would have liked to have got this one,” Lincoln coach Rob Hawkins said. “But I’ll give Frankfort credit, Frankfort’s played a tough schedule. I said last night, their record is not indicative of how good they are, because they have played some really good teams.”

