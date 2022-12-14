Read full article on original website
Jean Malone
KINGWOOD — Jean G. Malone, age 100, of Kingwood, formerly of Clarksville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Stonerise of Kingwood. She was born in Fayette County, Pa., Jan. 25, 1922, a daughter of the late Russell M. Ward and Ellen (Todd) Ward.
Grafton, W.Va. man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants
OAKLAND — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va. man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on the strength of multiple arrest warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
Frankfort snaps losing streak with 51-37 win over Lincoln
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday night, Lincoln tangled with, and defeated in overtime, Mineral County opponent Keyser. On day two of the trip to Mineral County, Lincoln tangled with, but this time lost to, Mineral County opponent Frankfort, 51-37. “It’s one of those things, if you would have told me we’d be 1-1 after coming over here, I probably would have been happy. But after getting the first one last night, we would have liked to have got this one,” Lincoln coach Rob Hawkins said. “But I’ll give Frankfort credit, Frankfort’s played a tough schedule. I said last night, their record is not indicative of how good they are, because they have played some really good teams.”
NC State 70, Vanderbilt 66
VANDERBILT (5-6) Robbins 3-12 4-5 10, Stute 6-10 0-1 16, Manjon 5-12 2-2 12, T.Thomas 2-6 0-0 6, Wright 2-5 0-0 4, Lawrence 5-8 2-3 12, C.Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Millora-Brown 1-2 0-1 2, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 10-14 66.
