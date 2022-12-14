ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

People in a tiny Belgium town won the lottery and each person is getting $956,000 tax-free

By Jacalyn Wetzel
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TCrz_0jie22u600

The lottery is always a long shot but the odds of winning can be increased by teaming up with your workmates, friends or family members.

A lottery pool is where everyone pitches in a certain amount of money and if any one person wins, the prize is split between everyone in the group. If the gamble pays off, it's a sweet deal because even if yours is not the winning ticket, you still win if someone in the group wins.

Most of the time, no one in the pool wins and everybody begrudgingly shows up for work the next day knowing their lives remain the same. But recently, in one itty bitty town in Belgium with a population of less than 4,000 , a pool of 165 people hit the jackpot.

Of course, the chances of winning the lottery are slim. In America, the chance of winning the the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million and the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is even slimmer at 1 in 302 million . In Europe, the odds seem a little better but it's still a very, very, very long shot at about 1 in 139.8 million for the EuroMillions, so the fact that this group of people won is newsworthy.

Local shopkeeper Wim Van Broekhoven regularly organized lottery pools for the town where each person would pitch in 15 euros, which is around $16. This time, the lottery gamble paid off because a good bit of the town played and they collectively won the 142.9 million euro ($151.8 million) EuroMillions prize. That's a lot of unexpected money that I'm sure the residents aren't upset about winning.

Each person who won in the town will receive close to around 900,000 euros (about $956,000) tax-free. The big payoff is coming just in time for the holidays, too. Van Broekhoven told Reuters that many customers who won have been in disbelief. "We have had quite a few new customers since the big win, but no one in the village holds any grudges against the winners," he said.

It seems that most of the winners have already made plans for their money, according to Van Broekhoven . He also revealed, "The winners are from all walks of life, but regardless, everyone can use the money, especially ahead of the holidays and with the current energy crisis."

It's always nice to hear that when someone comes into that much money it's a person who truly needs it. Though, unless you're topping the millionaires list, couldn't just about everyone use an extra $956,000? I have a feeling Sinterklaas is going to be very generous in that little Belgian town this Christmas.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Narcity

83-Year-Old Lotto Max Winner Realized She Won $60M 'Half-Dressed' At A Foodland In Ontario

A Lotto Max winner in Ontario was rewarded for her lifetime of good deeds earlier this month after scoring the $60 million jackpot in the November 1, 2022, draw. According to OLG, 83-year-old Vera Page of Vankleek Hill has spent her entire life caring for others — she even gave her sister a kidney! And it looks like her saint-like existence is finally paying off for the great grandmother, who is now a card-carrying member of the province's multimillionaire club.
Ash Jurberg

This Oregon billionaire is giving away millions

underwent surgery and recoveredave been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to look at an Oregon entrepreneur who started a coffee company and became a billionaire. And now gives millions of dollars away each year.
OREGON STATE
NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
KANSAS STATE
Upworthy

Upworthy

146K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy